CM Naidu to meet FM Sitharaman, seek financial support

Amaravati, Aug 21 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu will meet Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Friday to seek financial support from the Centre for various projects in the state.

The Chief Minister will be leaving for Delhi on Wednesday evening.

According to an official statement, he is scheduled to depart from Gannavaram Airport, Vijayawada at 6 p.m.

He will meet the Union Finance Minister to discuss key development initiatives being undertaken in Andhra Pradesh and seek financial support from the Centre.

The Chief Minister is expected to request allocation of central funds under initiatives such as Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) and the Purvodaya scheme. Later, the Chief Minister will participate in a media event at a private hotel in Delhi.

He will return to Amaravati the same night.

CM Naidu's Telugu Desam Party (TDP) is a key partner in the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

The Chief Minister had called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several union ministers, including FM Sitharaman, during his visit to the national capital last month.

During the meeting with Prime Minister Modi, the Chief Minister sought financial handholding by the Centre to tide over "acute scarcity of resources".

The Chief Minister said that the fiscal situation in Andhra Pradesh has deteriorated due to the previous government's misadventures.

CM Naidu also sought the Centre's support in commissioning of the Polavaram National Irrigation Project, comprehensive financial support for completion of the Government complex and trunk infrastructure of the capital city of Amaravati and incentives for industrial development.

The Chief Minister also urged the Prime Minister to consider an additional allocation under SASCI, targeting essential sectors such as roads, bridges, irrigation and drinking water projects.

He had also sought support for the backward regions of Andhra Pradesh on the lines of the Bundelkhand package and support for the development of Dugarajapatnam port.

