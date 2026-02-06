CM Naidu thanks Nitin Gadkari for improving National Highway network in Andhra

Amaravati, Feb 6 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has thanked Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari for his continuous support in improving the national highway network in the state.

"Very happy to see the focus on connectivity of existing and green field ports under development. The connectivity project to the Machilipatnam port will be crucial in linking the hinterland to the port and reducing the logistics cost. We will ensure all support for quicker execution of National Highways in AP," the Chief Minister posted on 'X'.

Earlier, Nitin Gadkari said that in Andhra Pradesh, his ministry approved an allocation of Rs 573.77 crore for the construction of a 6-lane external port connectivity road linking the junction of NH-65 and NH-216 to Machilipatnam Port, via the Machilipatnam bypass section of NH-216.

"The project will provide direct and seamless connectivity between Machilipatnam Port and the national highway corridor, significantly reducing freight turnaround time, easing traffic congestion, and enhancing overall logistics efficiency. The approved scope includes a 6-lane main carriageway, service roads, 3 flyovers, and an overpass-cum-railway overbridge (ROB)," posted the Central minister.

Andhra Pradesh Minister for Information Technology and Human Resources Development Nara Lokesh thanked Gadkari for the transformative support to Andhra Pradesh’s infrastructure and port-led growth.

"This six-lane external connectivity road to Machilipatnam Port will help in boosting logistics efficiency and unlocking new economic opportunities for our state. Grateful for your continued leadership in building world-class highways that power India’s growth and Andhra Pradesh's future," posted Lokesh.

Machilipatnam MP Vallabhaneni Balashowry also thanked the Union Minister for sanctioning funds for the six-lane road linking the Machilipatnam port to the national highway. He said it will significantly help with business logistics and public convenience.

The MP expressed his gratitude for helping the people of Andhra Pradesh with major road infrastructure for a decade.

