CM Naidu congratulates Balakrishna on inclusion in golden edition of World Book of Records

Amaravati, Aug 24 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday congratulated veteran Tollywood actor and his brother-in-law Nandamuri Balakrishna on his inclusion in golden edition of World Book of Records for recognition of 50 years as a hero in Indian cinema.

“Admired by people across generations and celebrated for his dedication and passion for cinema, Shri Nandamuri Balakrishna Garu’s journey as a lead hero for 50 years stands as a golden chapter in Indian film history. The recognition by the World Book of Records, UK is a testament to his extraordinary journey. Congratulations to our dear Balayya on this historic milestone,” posted CM Naidu on ‘X’.

Son of legendary actor, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder and former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao (NTR), Balakrishna is also a member of Andhra Pradesh legislative Assembly.

Chandrababu Naidu’s son and state minister Nara Lokesh also congratulated Balakrishna, who is also his father-in-law.

“Congratulations to dearest Bala mavayya on completing a remarkable 50 years in cinema. On this special occasion, his inclusion in the gold edition of the World Book of Records, London is a proud moment for our family and for every admirer of Telugu cinema. His passion, discipline & love for the art remain an inspiration to us all,” wrote Lokesh.

Balakrishna’s daughter and Lokesh’s wife Nara Brahmani posted: “A huge congratulations to my father, Nandamuri Balakrishna Garu! Fifty years as a leading hero, a feat now in the World Book of Records! You are a true force of nature, an icon on screen, and a compassionate leader off it. So proud of this global recognition for your incredible journey. Our pride, our hero!”

Balakrishna’s sister Nara Bhuvaneswari, who is N. Chandrababu Naidu’s wife, also congratulated the actor. She said that this recognition to not only his unprecedented cinematic journey, but is also a testament to his dedication, discipline, and service to society.

“This world-class honour, which reflects your incredible journey of five decades, is a source of great pride not only for our family but also for all Telugu people,” she wrote and wished that he achieve many more milestones in future.

--IANS

ms/pgh