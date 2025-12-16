CM Mohan Yadav transfers Rs 160 crore to 7,227 beneficiaries under Sambal scheme

Bhopal, Dec 16 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday transferred Rs 160 crore with a single click to 7,227 beneficiaries under the Sambal Yojana, providing ex gratia assistance in cases of death and disability. The amount was directly credited to the bank accounts of beneficiaries under Sambal 2.0.

Addressing the programme from Bhopal, the Chief Minister said the government was committed to ensuring that every eligible affected family or individual receives timely benefits under the scheme.

“Workers play a crucial role in the growth of both the state and the country. When they meet with unfortunate accidents, suffer injuries or lose their lives, it causes immense pain. The government recognises their contribution and stands firmly with them through the Sambal scheme,” Yadav said.

The Sambal Yojana is a major welfare initiative for workers in the unorganised sector in Madhya Pradesh. Since its launch, more than 1.82 lakh workers have been registered under the scheme.

Under its provisions, the state government provides Rs 4 lakh in case of accidental death and Rs 2 lakh in case of natural death. An ex gratia assistance of Rs 2 lakh is given for permanent disability, while Rs 1 lakh is provided for partial permanent disability. The scheme also offers Rs 5,000 towards funeral expenses and Rs 16,000 as maternity assistance for women.

All Sambal beneficiaries are also covered under the Ayushman Bharat-Niramay Yojana, enabling them to avail free medical treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh per year. In addition, beneficiaries receive a ration eligibility slip, allowing access to subsidised food grains under both central and state government schemes.

Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Prahlad Patel, who joined the programme virtually, shared details about the scheme and expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister. He said that a total of Rs 7,383 crore has been transferred in the previous six instalments since the Sambal scheme was introduced in 2018 during the Congress government led by former Chief Minister Kamal Nath.

However, Patel alleged that adequate funds were not allocated during the Congress tenure, leading to a large backlog. “There was a significant backlog due to insufficient fund allocation earlier. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has now cleared that backlog, and I thank him for taking this step,” he said.

