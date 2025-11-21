CM Mohan Yadav to visit Hyderabad tomorrow to woo investment for Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal, Nov 22 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will engage with industrialists in Hyderabad in a bid to seek a large-scale investment proposal for the state on Saturday.

"Our government is relentlessly working to make Madhya Pradesh an industrial hub, which will ensure overall growth and employment opportunities for youths. In this process, I will be holding a discussion with industrialists in Hyderabad on Saturday," Chief Minister Yadav said on Friday.

Talking to reporters in Bhopal, Yadav said that the meeting will provide a key platform for industry groups to gain insights into Madhya Pradesh’s policies, infrastructure, and emerging investment opportunities.

A special roundtable discussion on the biotech sector will highlight the state’s supportive ecosystem for research-based projects and innovation-driven industries, offering insights into Madhya Pradesh’s conducive environment for future investment.

This will be followed by one-on-one meetings with industrialists at the main session organised at a hotel, where investment plans and upcoming projects in IT, ITES, ESDM, biotechnology, manufacturing and MSME sectors will be discussed.

Chief Minister will also visit the Greenko headquarters and hold a meeting with its top leadership, focusing on potential collaboration in the energy sector and opportunities for large-scale industrial investments.

Last time, Chief Minister Yadav visited Hyderabad in October 2024 when he held multiple meetings with industrialists in different locations for three days.

Earlier on November 17, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav directed officials to make efforts for mega collective groundbreaking ceremonies for industrial projects worth up to Rs 2.5 lakh crore by November-end, signalling the state's aggressive pivot from investment pledges to on-ground action.

The directive, issued during a marathon review meeting at the Mantralaya (Secretariat), comes just weeks before the BJP-led state government's two-year anniversary in December, underscoring a commitment to rapid industrialisation amid the "Year of Industry and Employment".

Reviewing progress on the landmark Global Investors Summit (GIS)-2025, held in Bhopal from February 24-25, 2025, Chief Minister Yadav highlighted the summit's triumph in securing Rs 30.77 lakh crore in investment proposals -- surpassing initial estimates of Rs 26.61 lakh crore from MoUs (memorandums of understanding) signed with giants like industries and PSUs like NTPC

