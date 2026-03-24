CM Mohan Yadav to release turtles on his birthday tomorrow

Bhopal, March 24 (IANS) BJP leader Mohan Yadav, who is currently serving as the 19th Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, will turn 61 on March 25.

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Born on March 25, 1965, in Ujjain, Mohan Yadav is a lawyer by profession and has been a key figure in Madhya Pradesh politics.

He previously served as a minister in the state government led by former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan from 2020 to 2023.

After securing his third consecutive victory from the Ujjain South Assembly seat in November 2023, Mohan Yadav was sworn in as Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh on December 13, 2023.

He replaced former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who is currently serving as Union Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Minister.

On this occasion, he will release a dozen turtles into the Bamner River at the Rani Durgavati Tiger Reserve.

Meanwhile, he will also perform the groundbreaking ceremony for a soft-release boma to facilitate the rehabilitation of cheetahs in the tiger reserve.

The development of the soft-release boma is part of the state government’s plan to make Rani Durgavati Sanctuary (Nauradehi) the third destination for cheetahs – after Kuno National Park and Gandhi Sagar Wildlife Sanctuary – in the past three years.

A decision to shift some cheetahs from Kuno National Park was made a few months ago, and preparations are underway.

The government stated that cheetahs will be brought to Nauradehi from Kuno very soon.

Rani Durgavati Tiger Reserve (Nauradehi) is the largest tiger reserve in Madhya Pradesh. Spanning 2,339 square km, it connects 72 villages across the districts of Sagar, Damoh, and Narsinghpur.

It is the seventh tiger reserve in Madhya Pradesh and the 54th in India, and was declared a tiger reserve in 2023. At present, the reserve is home to 32 tigers.

The sanctuary is also known as the land of wolves, as it is home to one of the highest populations of wolves. The tiger reserve has terrain suitable for cheetahs, similar to landscapes found in South Africa.

The sanctuary is also home to around 240 bird species, which are a major attraction.

A wide variety of wildlife can be found in the tiger reserve, including tigers, leopards, wolves, bears, jackals, hyenas, foxes, wild boars, nilgai, four-horned antelope (chousingha), blackbuck, chinkara, turtles and crocodiles.

--IANS

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