CM Mohan Yadav to provide e-scooty to 7,832 meritorious students of MP govt schools

Bhopal, Sep 11 (IANS) Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will release funds on Thursday under the free scooty distribution scheme to 7,832 students who secured the first position in Class 12 of government higher secondary schools across the state.

Chief Minister Yadav will also transfer Rs 61 crore through DBT to the bank accounts of 20,37,439 girls from Class 7 to 12 under the Sanitation and Hygiene Scheme of Samagra Shiksha.

The programme will be held at Kushabhau Thakre International Convention Centre, Bhopal, from 11 a.m. onwards.

State School Education Minister Uday Pratap Singh, Tribal Affairs Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah, Sports and Youth Welfare and Cooperation Minister Vishwas Sarang, MSME Minister Chaitanya Kumar Kashyap and Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Backward Classes and Minority Welfare Krishna Gaur will also be present.

The free e-scooty scheme has been operational in Madhya Pradesh since the academic session 2022–23.

Under the scheme, students are eligible if they have studied as regular candidates in government higher secondary schools run by the School Education Department or the Tribal Affairs Department and topped in their Class 12 Board examination (including all faculties).

In girls-only and boys-only schools, the toppers are eligible.

In co-educational schools, both the topper boy and the topper girl are eligible (two per school). For the academic session 2024–25, a total of 7,832 toppers will be awarded scooty funds.

The Chief Minister will also transfer Rs 7 crore stipend funds into the bank accounts of 20,100 girls. Notably, under the Kasturba Gandhi Girls' School Type-IV Scheme, girls residing in hostels are provided Rs 3,400 annually per student for Teaching-Learning Material (TLM) and stipend.

In July, the state government released Rs 239 crore to provide laptops for over 94,000 meritorious students.

Each meritorious student (who has scored more than 75 per cent in class 12) received Rs 25,000 directly in their bank accounts to purchase a laptop.

