CM Mohan Yadav to launch 3rd phase of Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan on March 19

Bhopal, March 16 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday announced that the third phase of the state government’s water conservation campaign, ‘Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan’, will begin on March 19.

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The Chief Minister said he will launch the campaign on the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa (March 19) from the banks of the Shipra river in Ujjain.

He said the initiative aims to meet water-related needs and safeguard water resources for future generations.

“Water is nature’s invaluable gift and preserving it is our collective responsibility. We aim to involve every village, every city and every citizen in water conservation efforts,” Yadav said in a statement.

He urged citizens of Madhya Pradesh to actively participate in the programme, stating that public participation would help make the state a model in the country for water harvesting and management.

“Through the participation of citizens, panchayats, voluntary organisations and various government departments, this campaign will set a new benchmark for water conservation in the state,” he added.

Yadav said the objective of the ‘Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan’ is not only to construct new water structures but also to promote a culture of water conservation across the state.

He said the campaign would also sensitise people in villages about the importance of rainwater harvesting, groundwater recharge and the preservation of water sources for sustaining life and supporting development.

The Chief Minister said that if society and the government work together, Madhya Pradesh can transform into a water-rich state.

He added that the ‘Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan’ would not only strengthen water conservation efforts but also generate long-term environmental and economic benefits.

According to the government, the campaign is expected to improve groundwater levels, enhance water availability for irrigation, provide relief to regions affected by water scarcity or scanty rainfall, strengthen environmental protection and boost the rural economy.

Yadav said that during the first phase of the campaign launched in 2024, more than 2.79 lakh water structures were either newly constructed or revived.

These included the construction and rejuvenation of ponds, repair of wells and stepwells, canal construction, revival of dried-up rivers and the creation of several other water conservation structures.

During the second phase in 2025, more than 72,647 water structures were constructed across the state.

Additionally, work on another 64,395 water structures is currently underway.

These projects include the construction of farm ponds, check dams, stop dams, canals, wells, stepwells and other water-harvesting structures aimed at sustainably improving water availability in both rural and urban areas, the government statement said.

--IANS

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