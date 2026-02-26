CM Mohan Yadav stresses Rajasthan-MP regional cooperation in growth sectors

Bhilwara (Rajasthan), Feb 26 (IANS) Bhilwara witnessed a significant event, an "Interactive Session on Investment Opportunities in Madhya Pradesh", on Thursday as the Chief Minister of central Indian state extended a warm invitation to Rajasthan's industrialists to expand their ventures into his state and stressed regional cooperation in growth sectors.

Addressing a gathering of prominent business leaders, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav emphasised the historic and cultural ties between Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, describing the two states as “brothers bound together since ancient times". The event brought together leading figures from the textile, commerce and industrial sectors, along with members of the Mewar Chamber of Commerce.

In his speech, the Chief Minister praised Rajasthan’s entrepreneurial spirit, noting that “the people of Marwar and Mewar have the ability to create opportunities even in the most challenging conditions.” He highlighted the role of industry in sustaining livelihoods, acknowledging that businesses not only generate wealth but also ensure that “many households keep their stoves burning.”

The Chief Minister underscored the importance of cooperation between states, recalling past disputes over water-sharing and stressing that such conflicts should give way to harmony and constructive engagement. “Water is a gift of the divine,” he remarked, adding that Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh must work together to ensure mutual progress and shared prosperity.

He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for fostering a climate of national unity and economic growth, urging industrialists to seize the opportunities created by favourable policies and the Centre’s emphasis on economic expansion.

Policy simplification and transparency were central themes of his address. He assured investors that Madhya Pradesh has streamlined regulations to minimise bureaucratic hurdles, making it easier to conduct business and facilitating smoother project implementation. For large-scale projects, he promised special concessions through Cabinet-level committees, ensuring that both small and major enterprises receive adequate institutional support.

The event also showcased Madhya Pradesh’s potential in textiles, healthcare, education and mining, highlighting the state’s readiness to emerge as a preferred investment destination. With Bhilwara recognised as the “capital of textiles,” the Madhya Chief Minister invited Rajasthan’s industrialists to replicate their success across Madhya Pradesh and explore new industrial possibilities.

CM Yadav concluded by reaffirming his government’s commitment to fostering industrial growth and strengthening inter-state cooperation, stating, “Let Rajasthan prosper, let Madhya Pradesh prosper --together we can strengthen the nation’s economy.”

The event marked a step towards deeper regional collaboration, with industry leaders expressing optimism about expanding their footprint in Madhya Pradesh’s rapidly growing economy and exploring new avenues of industrial partnership.

