CM Mohan Yadav orders probe into Indore truck accident; meets injured in hospitals

Indore, Sep 16 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday visited the hospitals in Indore to inquire about the condition of those injured in the truck accident which took place on Monday evening in the city.

He also ordered a probe into the incident in which three persons were killed on the spot and thirteen others injured when a speeding truck lost control and rammed into several vehicles on a busy stretch near Indore airport.

The police are interrogating the truck driver to ascertain the circumstances that led to the accident and identify any lapses.

The injured have been admitted to various hospitals, including Geetanjali Hospital, Verma Hospital, and Sri Aurobindo Hospital, among others.

The condition of at least three of them is reported to be critical.

On reaching Indore, the Chief Minister visited Geetanjali Hospital, met the injured undergoing treatment there, and inquired about their health condition. He directed the district administration to ensure proper medical care for all the injured.

He instructed the district administration to ensure better medical treatment for the injured. The Chief Minister also met family members of the injured admitted to Sri Aurobindo Hospital.

Yadav assured that those responsible for the fatal accident would be brought to justice.

The CM said the Indore accident had shaken the entire state, and the government would take strict action against those found guilty. He also stated that the government would extend all possible assistance to those affected.

“I have ordered an inquiry into the incident, and those responsible will be punished. We will ensure that such an incident does not occur again. The government stands with the affected families,” the Chief Minister told reporters in Indore.

Notably, Yadav immediately deputed senior IAS officer Shivshankar Shukla, Additional Chief Secretary, to Indore to oversee rescue operations following the mishap.

Senior State Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya and several other BJP leaders also visited the spot.

CCTV footage of the accident shows the truck ramming into three cars and an auto from behind, leaving one of the cars completely mangled within seconds.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Krishna Lalchandani told reporters that the driver, who was intoxicated, lost control of the vehicle.

He said the driver had been arrested, taken to Malharganj police station, and subjected to a medical examination.

The truck, registered in the name of one Sohail alias Damru Singh of Dharampuri, has been seized, and further action is underway.

A police officer said the speeding truck first hit a motorcycle before ramming into other vehicles, and the police are interrogating the driver.

