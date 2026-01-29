CM Mohan Yadav inaugurates 1st phase of 'Pashupatinath Lok' in MP's Mandsaur

Mandsaur, Jan 29 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav formally inaugurated the newly constructed 'Pashupatinath Lok' at the Ashtamukhi Lord Pashupatinath Temple complex in Mandsaur during a ceremonial event on Thursday, government officials said.

The grand religious corridor has been built on the banks of the Sivna river at a cost of Rs 25 crore.

Inspired by Mahakal Lok, it features statues of Lord Shiva's family and a large 'Damru' to attract devotees.

The complex includes a 22-foot-tall 'Trinetra' (adorned with Rudraksha beads), an amphitheatre, a waiting area, and an attractive entrance gate.

The corridor also has gardens, a pond, devotional shops and a restaurant for visitors.

Keeping the convenience of devotees in mind, an open-air theatre has been developed at Pashupatinath Lok for cultural and theatrical performances.

A waiting hall has been arranged to avoid inconvenience during large gatherings, along with a first-aid room for emergencies.

After performing the necessary rituals and prayers, the Chief Minister inspected the Pashupatinath Lok and viewed the cultural artifacts installed there.

Chief Minister Yadav said that he has inaugurated the first phase of the project, and the fund for the second phase of the development will be allocated soon.

He also viewed a picture exhibition in the temple campus showcasing the temple's past and present condition.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also unveiled the 22-feet-high Trinetra Rudrakani, which has emerged as a major attraction.

The Rudraksha installed at its centre symbolises the divine 'Trinetra' (third eye) form of Lord Shiva.

"Pashupatinath Lok is a major centre of faith in Mandsaur and has now been developed in a more grand and attractive form. Situated along the flowing waters of the Shivna River, the Lok has become more appealing and serene than before. Four entrance gates have been constructed to ensure the smooth movement of devotees," Chief Minister Yadav said.

Facilities such as a satsang hall, gardens, Shiv Stambh, mural wall, selfie point and well-planned pathways have also been developed at the Shri Pashupatinath Lok, giving the entire complex the form of a well-organised pilgrimage destination.

--IANS

pd/khz