CM Mohan Yadav extends Holi greetings, stresses importance of ongoing school exams

Bhopal/Barwani, March 2 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of Holi, urging citizens to celebrate the festival with enthusiasm while ensuring safety, maintaining law and order, and keeping the ongoing school examinations in mind.

Read More

“Holi will be celebrated with joy and enthusiasm, but at the same time, school exams are also going on in the state. It concerns the future of our children. Therefore, we must keep all these aspects in mind while celebrating the festival,” the Chief Minister said during an interaction with media persons in Barwani.

School exams, including those for Classes 10 and 12, started on February 13 and are scheduled to conclude on March 6.

The Chief Minister later participated in the traditional Bhagoria festival, which marks the beginning of the festival of Holi in tribal communities in Jhabua, Alirajpur, Khargone, Barwani, and Dhar districts. The festival marks the onset of the spring season and attracts tourists from India and abroad. A week-long festival will conclude today.

Late on Sunday night, Chief Minister Yadav chaired a meeting with senior police officials, including DGP Kailash Makwana and ADG Intelligence A. Sai Manohar, and reviewed the law and order situation and preparations for the Holi festival. All Range IGs, DIGs, Police Commissioners, and Superintendents of Police joined the video conference and apprised the Chief Minister of the arrangements made in their respective jurisdictions.

The Chief Minister directed officers to remain on high alert during the festival and keep a close watch on every untoward incident. He instructed all police officers to maintain strict vigil over law and order in their areas and to ensure that no laxity is shown in maintaining peace and public safety.

Yadav also stated that he will conduct surprise inspections of police stations in the coming days. Police stations will be graded based on their functioning and public feedback. He instructed that all actions taken for law and order must be fully transparent. Considering the ongoing school exams, he instructed officials to monitor all examination centres and hostels.

“Highest sensitivity must be demonstrated during festivals. The police must ensure a quick response to any incident or accident, and even minor issues should be promptly addressed. Strict compliance with the provisions of 'dry day' regulations must be ensured. All officers were directed to tighten administrative arrangements in their respective areas,” he stated.

--IANS

pd/skp