CM Mohan Yadav distributes Power Purchase Agreements under Surya Mitra Krishi Feeder Scheme

Bhopal, March 25 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday allocated Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) to developers selected under the Surya Mitra Krishi Feeder Scheme.

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Chief Minister Mohan Yadav distributed the Power Purchase Agreements to the selected developers at an event held at his residence. State Energy Minister Praduman Singh Tomar and senior officials from the department were also present.

The scheme is expected to be an important step towards empowering the agricultural sector with solar energy, ensuring daytime electricity supply for farmers and promoting energy self-reliance in the state.

Chief Minister Yadav described the development as a step towards becoming a ‘Green Power State’ and stated that a decision has been taken to connect approximately 800,000 electric pumps to solar energy.

“Power Purchase Agreements were distributed under the ‘Surya Mitra Krishi Feeder’ scheme, which will enable the connection of approximately 800,000 electric pumps to solar energy. Under this scheme, solar projects totalling 4,022 MW have been allocated. This will make electricity available at an affordable rate ranging from just Rs 2.40 to Rs 2.85 per unit,” he added.

Additional Chief Secretary of the Energy Department, Manu Srivastava, informed that under the Surya Mitra Krishi Feeder Scheme, solar power plants are being installed on electricity feeders to supply solar energy to agricultural pumps connected to separate agricultural feeders as well as mixed feeders linked to the grid.

He said that the entire feeder network and electricity substations will be solarised through the Surya Mitra Krishi Feeder Scheme, which will provide electricity at a cheaper rate to consumers.

He added that investors who fulfilled the required eligibility criteria have been selected and that Power Purchase Agreements have been signed for a period of 25 years.

The Surya Mitra Krishi Feeder Yojana is part of the Prime Minister Kusum Yojana, which involves establishing solar power plants on feeders to supply solar energy to grid-connected agricultural pumps.

Madhya Pradesh is a leading state in the agricultural sector, with approximately 8,000 separate agricultural feeders and around 3.5 million agricultural pumps for irrigation.

--IANS

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