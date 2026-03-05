CM Mohan Yadav asks Collectors to stay in touch with families of residents in Gulf countries

Bhopal, March 5 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Thursday instructed district administrations to remain in contact with the families of students and other citizens from their districts who are currently residing in Gulf countries, in view of the prevailing situation there.

Read More

Chief Minister Yadav said control rooms have been set up at Madhya Pradesh Bhavan in New Delhi and Vallabh Bhavan (state secretariat) in Bhopal to assist residents of the state.

During a meeting with senior administrative officials, the Chief Minister directed district collectors to maintain continuous coordination and communication with such individuals and their families at the district level.

The Chief Minister also said that Madhya Pradesh athlete Priyanshi Prajapat, who had travelled to Tirana, Albania, to participate in the World Wrestling Championship Ranking Series, has safely returned to her home in Ujjain.

CM Yadav also interacted with Priyanshi's family members in Ujjain through a video call on Thursday.

In the World Wrestling competition held in Albania from February 24 to February 28, Priyanshi won her bout on February 26. She delivered an outstanding performance by defeating wrestlers from Kazakhstan, the United States and Albania.

Last year as well, she had brought laurels to the country and the state by winning a gold medal in the Asian Series.

It is noteworthy that due to rising war tensions in the Middle East–Asia region, Priyanshi and the athletes accompanying her had recently been stranded there. During this challenging time, Chief Minister Yadav ensured that all necessary resources were made available for the athlete’s safe return.

Former Indore BJP MLA Sanjay Shukla and others who were stranded in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to the ongoing West Asia conflict had returned to their homes on Tuesday.

Sharing his experience, Shukla told media persons that they were stranded in Dubai due to flight disruptions. However, the Dubai administration made proper arrangements for accommodation and food for those stranded there.

--IANS

pd/pgh