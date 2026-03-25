CM Mohan Yadav addresses state via Ujjain AIR on b'day, discusses Simhastha plans

Ujjain, March 25 (IANS) On the occasion of his 61st birthday on Wednesday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav delivered a message from the newly established All India Radio (AIR) station in Ujjain.

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The Chief Minister began his address by reaffirming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government's commitment to make the Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2028 in the religious city a grand and world-class event.

Delivering his message to people of his home district -- which was later broadcast from 17 other centres across the state -- CM Yadav said he was delighted to connect through the Akashvani centre in the sacred city of the Mahakaleshwar Temple.

Notably, the All India Radio station in Ujjain was officially inaugurated on November 26, 2025.

He said Madhya Pradesh has reached a stage where cultural heritage and modern development are progressing together.

CM Yadav added that to showcase the richness of Sanatan culture on the global stage, the state government is working with a firm resolve to make Simhastha 2028 a world-class event.

"The government is undertaking projects worth thousands of crores to keep the Shipra river clean and ensure its continuous flow, develop a riverfront, and address water scarcity through major river-linking projects such as Ken-Betwa and Parvati-Kalisindh-Chambal," he said.

He said that by observing 2026 as 'Farmers' Welfare Year', the government aims to boost farmers’ income through expansion of irrigation and agricultural mechanisation.

He also noted that to preserve tribal culture in the state, Bhagoria has been accorded the status of a state festival and folk celebration.

The Chief Minister reiterated the government's zero-tolerance policy against Naxalism, stating that there is no place for disorder in Madhya Pradesh.

Highlighting 'Project Cheetah', Chief Minister Yadav said the state is emerging as a leader in wildlife conservation.

Concluding his address, he said that the journey towards a developed and prosperous Madhya Pradesh is a collective effort, strengthened by his cabinet colleagues and the trust of the people.

--IANS

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