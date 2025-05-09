CM Mohan Majhi says security enhanced at key locations in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, May 9 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday said the state government is taking all necessary measures to safeguard the key installations and locations across the state.

Majhi also stated that the Marine police of Odisha have been put on high alert to thwart any threat from the long coastline of the state.

“In Odisha, we have identified specific strategic locations including strategic defence installations at Chandipur, Jagannath Temple at Puri, Hirakud Dam in Sambalpur, Rourkela Steel Plant, etc. that need protection. We are taking necessary measures to secure them from any potential threat. Special attention is being given to the coastal region along the Bay of Bengal, which we are ensuring remains safeguarded from any intrusion. Coastal security has been put on high alert, and a high-level meeting was held today to review the situation,” CM Majhi told IANS.

Majhi further added that there are 80 to 85 students from Odisha currently residing in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The state government has issued instructions to bring them back safely. Accordingly, Our Resident Commissioner is ensuring the return of students to Delhi by bus and later they will be brought to Odisha by train. A dedicated helpline has also been launched. The state government is fully prepared to assist any Odia resident who needs support in this regard," the Odisha CM said.

Chief Minister Majhi also stated that India has given a befitting response to Pakistan through Operation Sindoor.

He asserted that the Pakistani side has been unable to counter the Indian Armed Forces’ attack.

“The strategy we are deploying and the bravery shown by our forces clearly indicate that India will win this war,” stated Majhi.

Odisha Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari while speaking to media persons here on Friday stated that the state government is fully prepared for any potential threat from Pakistan.

Amid the escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan, security has been intensified in and around the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri following a nationwide alert.

Heavy deployment of security personnel has been made to ensure the safety of devotees and the temple premises.

Similarly, a high-level meeting was held at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) office in Balasore district on Friday afternoon to discuss steps to tighten security arrangements at sensitive defence installations of DRDO at Chandipur.

The DIG of Police (Eastern Range) Dr. Satyajit Naik had earlier convened the emergency meeting to hold discussions on enhancing security measures at defence installations at Chandipur.

--IANS

gyan/pgh