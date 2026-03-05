CM Mohan Majhi pays tributes to Biju Patnaik, calls him architect of 'Modern Odisha'

Bhubaneswar, March 5 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday said the legendary leader Biju Patnaik, the symbol of Odia pride, had devoted his life to the development of Odisha by rising above politics.

While speaking at the state-level event marking the 110th birth anniversary celebrations of the legendary leader here, the Chief Minister said Biju Patnaik was not only a hero of the yesteryears but continues to remain a source of inspiration for every Odia as the architect of modern Odisha.

Paying rich tributes to the veteran politician, CM Majhi said: “He (Biju Patnaik) was not just an individual but an institution and an ideology. Courage, foresight and patriotism were the defining traits of his life.”

He highlighted Biju Patnaik's vision for Odisha to make the state industrially prosperous, create employment opportunities, provide basic amenities for the poor, empower women, and strengthen the Panchayati Raj system for rural development.

“The vision of ‘Samruddha Odisha’ is the collective embodiment of all these dreams. Only through building a ‘Samruddha Odisha’ can Biju Babu’s dreams be fulfilled. Our government will surely fulfill the dreams of Biju Babu by building a ‘Samruddha Odisha’,” he added.

CM Majhi claimed that in order fulfill the legendary leader’s vision, the state government is strengthening the Panchayati Raj system and undertaking various initiatives to provide drinking water, roads, electricity and educational infrastructure in villages. He also noted that a record budget allocation of ₹34,166 crore has been made for the Panchayati Raj Department for the 2026–27 financial year, reflecting the state’s growing economic capacity.

Referring to Biju Patnaik’s vision of an industrially developed Odisha, Majhi said the government is now developing infrastructure to accelerate industrialisation.

In the last 20 months, the state has attracted investments worth over Rs 20 lakh crore, creating extensive employment opportunities for the youth.

The Chief Minister said the double-engine government is committed to fulfilling Biju Patnaik’s dreams. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, efforts are being made to transform Odisha into a major industrial hub of eastern India, he added. Majhi also narrated the remarkable contributions of Patnaik towards India’s freedom struggle including his role during the Quit India Movement and 1947 Kashmir crisis.

Concluding his address, the Chief Minister called upon everyone to advance the prosperity of Odisha and the pride of the Odia community by embracing Biju Patnaik’s ideals and joining hands collectively.

--IANS

gyan/pgh