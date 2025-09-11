CM Mohan Majhi orders strict monitoring of fertiliser supply across Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Sep 11 (IANS) Amid complaints of fertilizer shortages in many parts of the state, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday issued strict instructions to all district collectors to closely monitor the supply of fertiliser through Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) and Large-Sized Adivasi Multipurpose Cooperative Societies (LAMPCS) across the state.

CM Majhi gave the directions during a high-level review meeting held in Bhubaneswar on the status of fertilizer supply in the state. The Chief Minister also directed the officials of the concerned department to initiate swift action if they receive any complaints regarding black marketing, hoarding and supply of duplicate fertilizer to the farmers.

The officials have been advised by CM Majhi to shift the fertilizer, recovered during raids on the allegations of black marketing and hoarding, to the local PACS or LAMPCS and ensure distribution of the fertilizer among the farmers.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office, there is no scarcity of fertiliser in the state, and its distribution is proceeding smoothly across all districts as per the requirement.

As per reports, the central government has already allocated 9,55,000 metric tonnes of fertiliser required for the state up to September 30, during the current Kharif Season, 2025.

It also came to light during the review meeting that 9,85,967 metric tonnes out of the 11,66,733 metric tonnes of fertiliser stock with the state government have already been sold.

CM Majhi directed the state agriculture department to supply fertiliser of different grades to the PACS and LAMPCS after analysing the available stock and situation in the districts.

Similarly, the officials of the Odisha State Co-operative Marketing Federation (MARKFED-Odisha) have been advised to expedite the distribution of fertiliser among the farmers.

The Chief Minister also gave directions to strengthen enforcement activities in order to conduct regular checks on illegal activities at the district and block levels and to prevent black marketing.

“The state government has undertaken various initiatives to give greater emphasis on Crop Diversification and the Integrated Farming System in every district, and to promote the cultivation of oilseeds and pulses. Through the 'Samrudha Krushak Yojana', the goal of multiplying agricultural productivity can be achieved,” said Majhi.

Damage assessment is being carried out in flood-affected areas, and necessary assistance is being provided to farmers in those regions. He further emphasized the need to ensure that farmers in those areas do not face any inconvenience.

--IANS

gyan/pgh