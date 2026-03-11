CM Mohan Majhi directs action to ensure safe return of stranded Odia citizens in Middle East

Bhubaneswar, March 11 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has expressed deep concern over reports that several Odia people are stranded in the Middle East due to the ongoing conflict and crisis in the region.

Emphasising the safe return of Odia residents, the Chief Minister has directed Chief Secretary Anu Garg to closely monitor the situation and take necessary steps to facilitate their return.

It may be noted that following the Chief Minister’s directive, a high-level meeting was held on March 2 under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary to review the situation arising out of the crisis in the Middle East.

During the meeting, Pritish Panda, Officer on Special Duty (OSD) at the Odisha Parivar Directorate under the Odia Language, Literature and Culture Department, was appointed as the nodal officer to coordinate assistance efforts.

According to official sources, the Odisha Parivar Directorate has so far received around 200 phone calls from Odia people staying in the Middle East seeking assistance. The Directorate is coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to facilitate their safe return.

The MEA has also set up a special control room and issued a toll-free helpline number, 1800-118-797, to assist Indians stranded in the region.

The Directorate is also in contact with office-bearers of Odia associations in cities such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Bahrain to gather real-time information about the situation of Odia residents there.

Out of the 35 Odia tourists earlier stranded in Dubai, nine returned to Bhubaneswar via Kochi on March 7.

The remaining 24 tourists reached Bhubaneswar on March 8 via Mumbai on a special flight operated by Air India Express.

According to information shared by the MEA, around 65,000 Indian nationals have so far safely returned to India from the Middle East through special flights.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Garg on Wednesday once again reviewed the situation concerning the stranded Odia citizens in a high-level meeting held at Lok Seva Bhavan here.

