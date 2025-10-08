CM Mamata questions practicality of starting SIR exercise in Bengal after Oct 15

Kolkata, Oct 8 (IANS) With indications of the special intensive revision (SIR) exercise starting in West Bengal after October 15 becoming evident at a crucial meeting on SIR preparedness in the state here on Wednesday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee questioned the practicality of the deadline, considering October is the festival month for the state.

“Is it possible to begin the SIR within this month amid the festival days? Will the Election Commission of India (ECI) operate at the behest of the BJP? Or will the commission ensure the democratic rights of the people?” the Chief Minister questioned.

On this issue, she also launched a scathing attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, claiming that all the actions over the SIR were happening following his instructions.

“This is his game. He is operating like an acting Prime Minister. I would request the Prime Minister not to believe him,” the Chief Minister said.

Reacting to her comments on the Home Minister, Union Minister of State for Education, and the former BJP state president in West Bengal, Sukanta Majumdar, said that the Chief Minister was making such statements since she is afraid that the SIT will result in the deletion of names of illegal Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators in the voters’ list of West Bengal.

“She is one who is acting like a Mir Jafar for the Bengali Hindus. She is conspiring to turn West Bengal into another Bangladesh,” Majumdar said.

The Chief Minister also launched a scathing attack against the Union government and claimed that the current central government was the most autocratic government that Indians have ever witnessed.

“I have experience with several Union government regimes before. But have never come across such arrogance and such an autocratic nature of any government. They are in power today. Tomorrow, they might not be in power. Nothing is permanent,” the Chief Minister said.

