CM Majhi reaffirms commitment to build a prosperous, developed Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Nov 24 (IANS) Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday said his government is committed to provide all basic amenities, opportunity and assistance to the people of Odisha.

After listening to the concerns of a large number of applicants gathered at the Chief Minister's Grievance Cell here on Sunday, Majhi told media persons that the state government is striving to build a prosperous and developed Odisha by always serving the people of Odisha.

A large turnout was witnessed at the camp, with over 3,000 people reportedly attending to place their petitions before the Chief Minister.

CM Majhi said that nearly 1,000 people had registered in advance, while thousands more arrived during the day seeking solutions to their issues.

The Chief Minister first met 34 differently-abled and critically ill applicants and listened to their problems, received their grievance petitions, and instructed the officials present to take immediate action.

CM Majhi informed that in the previous 14 grievance hearings, around 12,950 petitions were received, out of which nearly 12,371 cases -- about 96 per cent -- had been resolved.

Meanwhile, the process is on to resolve the remaining 579 grievance petitions.

He reiterated that the government is committed to addressing people’s concerns within a reasonable time frame, often within a month to 100 days.

The Chief Minister said that issues related to land disputes, road access, school and teacher shortages, and other critical civic problems were raised during the camp.

"Listening to people directly is essential. We are making every effort to ensure justice and timely solutions," he stated.

Majhi added that such public grievance forums are helping restore public confidence that their problems can be resolved at the state level.

"When people approach us directly, they feel assured that the CM’s grievance cell will take action. We will continue this people-centric movement and strive to resolve every genuine issue," he said.

The hearing continued for several hours as ministers and officials reviewed petitions and assured necessary follow-up action.

Notably, eight ministers, including Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari and MSME Minister Gokulananda Mallick, Forest Environment Minister Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia, Deputy CM Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo along with senior officials from various departments, were present to assist in the grievance redressal process.

With the Chief Minister, a total of nine ministers participated in the hearing.

--IANS

gyan/pgh