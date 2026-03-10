CM Majhi hails approval of New Podanur–Dhanbad Amrit Bharat train, says it will strengthen regional rail links

Bhubaneswar, March 10 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, on Tuesday, expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for approving the new Amrit Bharat train services between Podanur (Coimbatore) and Dhanbad (Jharkhand), via Rayagada, Muniguda, Kesinga, Titlagarh, Balangir, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, and Rourkela in Odisha.

Chief Minister Majhi emphasised that the Amrit Bharat train services from Podanur and Dhanbad passing through several locations in the state will provide a major boost to the railway connectivity in Odisha.

He said that the new Amrit Bharat train is expected to strengthen regional connectivity and contribute to the overall economic development of Odisha.

"With stoppages at Rayagada, Muniguda, Kesinga, Titlagarh, Balangir, Bargarh Road, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda and Rourkela, the service will benefit seven districts across southern and western Odisha, including the Kalahandi-Balangir-Koraput region. It will also provide direct rail links to key cities in Tamil Nadu such as Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Salem, and important industrial centres in Jharkhand, including Ranchi, Bokaro and Dhanbad, strengthening economic and social linkages," CM Majhi noted.

The Chief Minister also added that the initiative reflects the Central government's continued commitment to strengthening railway infrastructure and accelerating development in Odisha.

He said the Union government has been doing all the efforts to bring greater convenience and new opportunities for the people of Odisha.

Union Minister Vaishnaw in a letter has also told Chief Minister Majhi about the approval for the new Amrit Bharat train services.

"Kindly refer to our discussion regarding introduction of new train service connecting various parts of Odisha with Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand for public convenience. You would be pleased to know that introduction of new Amrit Bharat train service between Podanur (Coimbatore) and Dhanbad via Rayagada, Muniguda, Kesinga, Titlagarh, Balangir, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda & Rourkela has been approved," the Union Minister said.

The passengers from western and southern Odisha will benefit significantly due to the introduction of this Amrit Bharat train service between Podanur (Coimbatore) and Dhanbad.

At the same time, it will provide an easier travel option to southern India and other parts of the country.

It will also assist students, workers, business people, and travellers, who regularly commute within these regions.

