CM Khandu thanks Air Force for controlling forest fire in Arunachal

Itanagar, Jan 30 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday expressed gratitude to the Indian Air Force (IAF) for its swift and effective role in controlling a massive forest fire in the eastern region of the state’s Lohit Valley.

Read More

A large forest fire that erupted along the western ridge of the Lohit River in Anjaw district was successfully brought under control on Thursday through a coordinated operation involving Army troops and the IAF.

Taking to his official X handle, the Chief Minister said: “My heartfelt gratitude to the @IAF_MCC Indian Air Force for their swift response in battling the forest fire in Lohit Valley.”

According to senior forest officials, IAF Mi-17V5 helicopters conducted aerial firefighting operations at elevations of nearly 9,500 feet, carrying out multiple sorties and dropping over 12,000 litres of water on the fire-affected areas.

The operation was particularly challenging due to steep and inaccessible ridges overlooking the Lohit River, which limited ground-based firefighting efforts. The blaze, intensified by dry weather conditions and strong winds, necessitated rapid inter-agency coordination.

Officials confirmed that no casualties or damage to civilian property have been reported so far.

In a post on X, the IAF said: “Battling forest fires at nearly 9,500 feet in Arunachal Pradesh’s Lohit Valley. IAF Mi-17V5 helicopters dropped 12,000 litres of water in the rarefied Himalayan air, showcasing exceptional courage, precision and commitment towards protecting lives and fragile ecosystems.”

In a separate statement, the Spear Corps of the Indian Army said that troops, in coordination with the IAF, mobilised swiftly to contain the fire, ensuring the safety of civilian life and property.

A senior forest official said monitoring and containment operations are continuing in the affected areas, adding that the actual extent of forest loss would be assessed after the completion of an ongoing study.

He noted that the combined efforts of ground troops and aircrew ensured the fire was controlled before it could spread to nearby habitations.

Authorities stressed that such joint operations are vital for protecting vulnerable communities and the fragile Himalayan ecosystem.

The mission also highlighted the preparedness, coordination and professionalism of the Armed Forces in responding effectively to natural emergencies in remote and environmentally sensitive regions.

The successful operation stands as a testament to the courage and operational capability of the personnel involved, who worked under extreme conditions to safeguard lives, forests and biodiversity.

Forest fires have emerged as a growing threat to the ecologically fragile Northeast region. A recent study has indicated a sharp rise in forest fire intensity due to climate variability, with nearly 80 per cent of annual incidents occurring between March and April. The years 2006, 2007, 2009 and 2010 recorded particularly high instances of forest fires in the region, officials said.

--IANS

sc/dpb