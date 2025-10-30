CM Khandu highlights Arunachal's vast potential driven by natural wealth, craftsmanship

Itanagar, Oct 30 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said on Thursday that the state has immense potential, endowed with rich natural resources, unique agro-climatic conditions, and a strong tradition of craftsmanship.

Inaugurating the two-day Arunachal Pradesh Reverse Buyer-Seller Meet (RBSM) 2025 at a city hotel here, the Chief Minister said the event marks a significant step toward positioning Arunachal Pradesh as a key contributor to India’s export ecosystem.

“From kiwi and mandarin oranges to large cardamom, ginger, and pineapple, our state has the potential to become an important player in India’s export basket,” Khandu said. He underlined his government’s vision to transform Arunachal Pradesh from a producer state into an export-oriented economy.

The Chief Minister cited several initiatives undertaken by the state in collaboration with national agencies such as the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) to identify exportable commodities, strengthen agricultural infrastructure, and support international branding of Arunachal’s unique produce.

He emphasised that the unprecedented improvement in connectivity over the past decade — across roads, railways, aviation, and digital networks — has opened up new horizons for trade and export. “The tremendous growth in connectivity under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership has made global trade from our state a realistic goal,” Khandu said, expressing gratitude to the Centre for the transformation.

The two-day RBSM 2025 has been organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) in collaboration with the state’s Department of Trade and Commerce. The event brings together producers, exporters, investors, and buyers from across India and abroad to explore trade and investment opportunities in Arunachal Pradesh.

Khandu commended the ICC for partnering with the state government to promote Arunachal Pradesh as an emerging hub of organic, natural, and value-added products. “This Meet is not merely a trade event; it is a platform of possibilities connecting our farmers, artisans, and entrepreneurs with domestic and global markets,” he said.

Citing earlier success stories, the Chief Minister referred to the International Conclave-cum-Buyer Seller Meet held in Tawang, which connected more than 350 farmers and 50 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) with global buyers. He highlighted a key MoU signed by the Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture Marketing Board (APAMB), which facilitated exports of oranges and pumpkins to Gulf nations.

Khandu also mentioned the government’s strategic partnerships with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the Indian Army, which have created institutional markets for local agricultural products, thereby strengthening the rural economy.

Focusing on the state’s push towards industrialisation, Khandu spoke about the Industrial Development and Investment Policy 2025, which lays a roadmap for sustainable industrial growth through skill development, investment facilitation, and entrepreneurship.

He said that the government is offering a range of financial incentives — including transport and interest subsidies, as well as insurance support for resource-based industries. To improve the ease of doing business, the government has simplified Udyam registration for MSMEs and enhanced the functioning of District Industries Centres (DICs) to provide advisory support, facilitate credit, and strengthen market linkages.

“These initiatives are positioning Arunachal Pradesh as a vital link between India’s domestic markets and global value chains,” the Chief Minister said.

Khandu added that sustainable trade and investment are about more than just profit. “They are about people, progress, and partnership,” he remarked, urging investors and entrepreneurs to explore long-term collaborations with local communities and enterprises.

He expressed confidence that RBSM 2025 would serve as a launchpad for a new era of economic growth, cooperation, and prosperity in Arunachal Pradesh. “This Meet will mark the beginning of a transformative journey for our state — one that strengthens our economy and empowers our people,” Khandu said.

--IANS

sc/pgh