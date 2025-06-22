CM Himanta Biswa Sarma announces Shradhanjali scheme for Assam's migrant workers

Guwahati, June 22 (IANS) In a significant policy push, the Assam Cabinet, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Sunday approved a series of key decisions aimed at social welfare, environmental conservation, administrative reform, and economic development.

Addressing the media after the meeting, CM Sarma highlighted the cabinet’s commitment to inclusive growth and dignified governance.

One of the most notable decisions was the approval of the ‘Shradhanjali’ scheme, aimed at facilitating the dignified and coordinated repatriation of deceased residents of Assam from other states.

Scheduled for implementation from October 1, 2025, the scheme will primarily support low-income workers and those who die in accidents or criminal incidents outside the state. Assam Police’s Special Branch will act as the nodal agency, with a DIG-level officer overseeing its execution. A dedicated social media channel and helpline (112) will support timely communication by families of the deceased.

In a move to empower the Rabha community, the Cabinet greenlit the creation of the Rabha Development Council for Rabha people living outside the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) area. The Council will be tasked with implementing welfare schemes focused on the socio-economic and cultural development of the community.

The Cabinet also approved a landmark decision to classify the transgender community as Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC), aligning with Supreme Court directives. Applicants seeking Transgender Identity Cards must furnish proof of being original inhabitants of Assam, with District Commissioners designated to verify and issue the cards. Environmental conservation featured prominently, with two major wetlands in Goalpara district—Urpad Beel (1256 hectares) and Hasila Beel (245 hectares)—being designated as Proposed Reserve Forests (PRFs) under the Assam Forest Regulation, 1891. The public will be given a month to raise any objections or suggestions regarding Hasila Beel’s notification.

The Cabinet also focused on bolstering welfare measures, approving the enhancement of the honorarium for Cook-cum-Helpers under the PM POSHAN scheme from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 per month, taking their total monthly honorarium to Rs 2,000 from October this year. In education, newly appointed teachers under the Special Recruitment Drive will receive their first annual increment in July 2025—advancing the timeline by a full year.

Furthering employment reforms, it was decided that 50 per cent of the Supervisor posts in the Women and Child Development Department will be reserved for experienced Anganwadi Workers, while the remainder will be filled through direct recruitment.

In a boost to housing and transport support, the government extended its flagship ‘Apon Ghar’ and ‘Apon Bahan’ schemes to regular and eligible contractual employees in five key PSUs and societies, including the National Health Mission and Samagra Shiksha Axom.

On the industrial front, the Cabinet approved the Assam State Mineral Exploration Trust Rules, 2025, to regulate and promote the sustainable exploration of minor minerals.

In a major energy infrastructure development, Hinduja Renewables was allotted land in West Karbi Anglong for a 900 MW pumped storage project with an investment of Rs 5,400 crore—pivotal in advancing Assam’s renewable energy goals. Additionally, the Cabinet approved the transfer of 40 bighas of government land for establishing a Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Chandrapur, Kamrup (Metro), aimed at enhancing access to quality education.

Finally, the state will establish a Rs 3,000 crore Assam Industrial and Green Growth Fund, anchored with Rs 500 crore, to support renewable energy, agro-tech, tourism, and start-ups, positioning Assam as a key player in sustainable and green economic growth.

--IANS

tdr/uk