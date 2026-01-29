CM highlights Odisha’s rising NSDP, inclusive growth after Economic Survey release

Bhubaneswar, Jan 30 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday hailed the Economic Survey of India (2025–26) presented in the Lok Sabha, stating that the latest survey reaffirms the state’s steady progress towards inclusive and sustainable growth.

Read More

Taking to his X handle, CM Majhi wrote, “The Economic Survey of India (2025–26) reaffirms the steady progress #Odisha is making towards inclusive and sustainable growth.”

He also expressed satisfaction over the data shared by the Economic Survey (2025–26), which revealed that Odisha’s Net State Domestic Product (NSDP) has increased from Rs 6.99 lakh crore in 2023–24 to an estimated Rs 7.90 lakh crore in 2024–25, with growth accelerating to 13.04 per cent. He also indicated towards the per capita NSDP that has reached Rs 1,68,966, reflecting rising incomes and improved living standards for the people of Odisha.

Highlighting the progress made in the Agriculture sector as reported in the survey, the Chief Minister stated, “Agriculture continues to be a key pillar of our development strategy, with Odisha ranking among the top three sunflower-producing states in the country. Financial inclusion is deepening across the State, as bank deposits have risen to Rs 5.83 lakh crore, strengthening savings and investment.”

The Chief Minister further added that the fiscal position of Odisha remains strong, enabling sustained investment in infrastructure, education, and social welfare.

“Progress in education and poverty reduction further reflects our commitment to inclusive development. Our government remains firmly committed to translating this growth into higher incomes, quality employment, and improved opportunities for every Odia,” noted CM Majhi.

Notably, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday presented the Economic Survey 2026 in Parliament, outlining how the country’s economy continues to perform strongly despite global uncertainties and the impact of US tariffs.

The Survey has raised India’s potential growth rate to 7.0 per cent, up from 6.5 per cent three years ago, as “sustained domestic reforms and public investment are lifting the economy’s underlying growth capacity” despite the global headwinds.

--IANS

gyan/uk