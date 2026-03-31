CM Gupta calls 'Pink Card’ rumours false, urges Delhi women to travel worry-free

New Delhi, March 31 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, on Tuesday dismissed rumours surrounding the 'Saheli Pink Card' scheme, asserting that the initiative for women commuters is functioning "100 per cent” efficiently and without any issues.

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In a post on X, the Chief Minister launched a sharp attack on her political opponents, alleging that they were uncomfortable with initiatives aimed at empowering women. “They are bothered by girls riding bicycles — how will the ‘Saheli Pink Card’ ever appeal to them?” she said, taking a swipe at the AAP.

Gupta reiterated that the Pink Saheli Card scheme is operating smoothly and continues to benefit women across the national Capital. “The Pink Saheli Card is working perfectly. It offers free rides. Just tap. Travel without worry,” she said in her post.

In a video message accompanying her statement, the Chief Minister addressed what she termed as “false propaganda” being circulated about the scheme. She claimed that certain political elements are deliberately spreading rumours to create confusion among women users of the card.

“Under political propaganda, a few political people are attempting to spread rumours on the ‘Pink Card’ for the women of Delhi — that if you travel once on a bus and tap it once, and then get off to take another bus, it cannot be tapped again. This is a lie,” Gupta said.

She assured commuters that the card remains fully functional for multiple journeys and that there is no restriction as being claimed. “Your cards are working 100 per cent fine. You can travel without any concern,” she added.

Highlighting the intent behind the scheme, Gupta said the benefits are directly reaching women and are not being diverted for private gain. “With the Pink Card, the benefits of this travel are not going to any private person, and that is irking some people,” she remarked, hinting at alleged vested interests opposing the initiative.

The Chief Minister also urged women to not be misled by misinformation and encouraged them to avail the scheme without hesitation. She added that the process of obtaining the Pink Saheli Card is simple and accessible.

The Saheli Pink Card scheme is aimed at facilitating free and safe public transport for women in Delhi, and has been positioned as a key welfare initiative targeting mobility and empowerment.

--IANS

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