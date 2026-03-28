CM Fadnavis warns against misinformation on fuel shortage, rules out lockdown

Mumbai, March 28 (IANS) Addressing rising public concern amid the Iran–Israel conflict, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday issued a stern warning against those spreading misinformation regarding fuel shortages or a potential lockdown, asserting that there is no such plan in place.

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“There is absolutely no plan for a lockdown,” he clarified, adding that India is well prepared to handle the current global fuel situation.

He told reporters, “Some elements are intentionally creating confusion and panic. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his virtual meeting with all Chief Ministers on Friday, directed states to take strict action against those spreading such rumours. Spreading false news in these sensitive times is against the nation’s interests, and we will deal with it with an iron hand.”

To further insulate the state from global energy shocks, the Chief Minister said the Maharashtra government is fast-tracking the expansion of Piped Natural Gas (PNG).

“We have recently issued a Government Resolution (GR) to relax conditions for laying gas pipelines across all municipal corporations. By shifting the urban load from LPG to PNG, we can ensure that our energy reserves are managed more efficiently during international crises,” he added.

While India has felt the impact of the ongoing geopolitical tensions, Fadnavis assured that the country remains on stable footing due to proactive diplomacy and strategic planning.

He said that on Friday, the Prime Minister chaired a crucial meeting with Chief Ministers of all states to discuss the impact of the Middle East conflict on India’s economy and energy security.

Fadnavis lauded the Prime Minister’s leadership, stating, “While many developed and neighbouring countries are struggling with fuel shortages -- resorting to four-day work weeks or mandatory work-from-home policies -- India has managed to avoid such a crisis. The Chief Ministers collectively praised PM Modi for his steady handling of this global turmoil.”

He further said, “The central government has absorbed the burden of rising international fuel prices, ensuring that the spike in costs is not passed on to the common consumer. Domestic LPG cylinder supply has been increased by 75 per cent, ensuring households are not affected. India’s energy security is bolstered by an import portfolio spanning 41 countries, reducing dependency on any single volatile region. Despite restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz, India’s diplomatic relations have ensured continued flow of LPG.”

--IANS

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