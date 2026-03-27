CM Fadnavis hails Centre's Excise duty cut on auto fuel, urges people to avoid panic buying

Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday hailed the Centre’s move to reduce excise duty on petrol and diesel, asserting that it will insulate Indian consumers from the fallout of the ongoing Middle East conflict.

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The Chief Minister termed the government’s action a vital protective measure against global energy volatility. The Centre has slashed excise duty by Rs 10 per litre on both petrol and diesel with immediate effect.

Speaking to reporters, the Chief Minister expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, noting that while neighbouring nations, including Sri Lanka, Pakistan and Bangladesh, are struggling with severe shortages, India has maintained stability. “The Central government has ensured that the financial burden of escalating crude prices will not be transferred to the common citizen,” he said.

“While countries like Pakistan and Sri Lanka are facing fuel shutdowns, India’s management has ensured we have sufficient stocks,” he added. The Chief Minister urged citizens not to engage in “panic buying”, confirming that refineries are operating at high capacity and that domestic stocks are secure for over 60 days.

CM Fadnavis issued a stern warning against “rumour-mongers” on social media platforms such as WhatsApp and X (formerly Twitter), who have been spreading false claims of a nationwide lockdown or fuel scarcity. He noted that the tax cut is also intended to support oil marketing companies (OMCs), allowing them to absorb high import costs without raising retail prices.

The Chief Minister’s statement came after Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri urged citizens not to believe lockdown rumours. He clarified that the government has no intention of imposing a lockdown and expressed concern that spreading rumours during times of global conflict is dangerous for the country, emphasising the importance of maintaining calm.

“The government had two choices: either increase prices drastically for citizens of Bharat, as other nations have done, or bear the brunt on its finances so that the Indian citizen is insulated from international volatility. Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji decided to take a hit on government finances to safeguard the Indian citizen. The government has taken a substantial impact on its taxation revenues to reduce the high losses being faced by oil marketing companies at this time of sky-high international prices,” Minister Puri said.

Earlier, CM Fadnavis addressed the LPG crunch, noting that the hospitality sector has been temporarily affected as the government prioritised domestic supply. He assured farmers that fertilisers and diesel for agricultural use would be monitored to prevent black marketing or hoarding.

--IANS

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