CM Fadnavis exhorts BJP workers to strive to continue victory march in Vasai during civic polls

Vasai (Maharashtra), June 16 (IANS) Ahead of the upcoming local and civic body elections, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday inaugurated the 'BJP JanSampark Karyalay' of MLA Sneha Dubey Pandit at Vasai saying that just as the wave of change was brought about in the Assembly elections, it’s time to script a similar story in the municipal elections.

"The true key to this region's Palghar district and the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation's progress lies in governance through municipal corporation. It’s essential to prepare with full strength, unity, and resolve to bring the much-awaited transformation that the people of this region rightfully deserve. For Vasai that we dream of, let’s win where It matters," he said in his speech while exhorting the BJP workers to strive for party’s victory to continue in the ensuing civic and local body polls.

He further stated: “Such outreach centres play a vital role in strengthening the bond between elected representatives and the people. Every BJP MLA should actively engage with the people through these offices, ensuring they become rightful platforms where citizens are heard, grievances addressed, and justice delivered. With Sneha Tai’s leadership, this office is expected to fulfill its purpose with true dedication and integrity.”

Explaining the political and administrative relevance of Palghar district and the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation, the chief minister said they have now become important extensions of Mumbai’s growing urban landscape. In recent years, the population here has expanded rapidly, but unfortunately, civic amenities haven’t kept pace.

"Timely urban management and planning could have shaped this region into a well-organised municipal corporation, much like those surrounding Mumbai,” he remarked.

“Vasai is a land rich in history, carrying the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the Maratha Empire. Today, the region stands at a crucial juncture where large-scale, planned development is the need of the hour. Under Snehatai's dynamic leadership, sincere efforts must be made to overcome the backlog of the past 20 years within 5 years, ensuring that long-pending issues are finally addressed,” said the chief minister.

The CM’s presence for the opening of Sneha Dubey Pandit’s BJP 'JanSampark Karyalay' is to send a strong signal to the party leaders and workers that the party will have to step up its outreach with the voters for its consolidation in Vasai Virar Municipal Corporation which has been ruled by the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi under the leadership of former legislator Hitendra Thakur.

Incidentally, Thakur, a six time legislator, was defeated by Sneha Dubey Pandit in the last assembly elections. During the same elections, the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi also lost two other seats in Nalasopara and Boisar. This was a major loss of three seats in its Vasai bastion in three decades.

--IANS

sj/pgh