CM Fadnavis dismisses Oppn's charge of Maha govt neglecting farmers & state heading to bankruptcy

Nagpur, Dec 7 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Sunday, refuted the Opposition's claim that the state government has neglected the rain and flood-hit farmers in the state.

He also countered the Opposition's charge that the state is heading towards bankruptcy, saying that Maharashtra is among the big states whose economy is functioning well within major parameters.

He was speaking to reporters after chairing the Cabinet meeting and customary tea meeting held on the eve of a week-long Winter session starting from Monday.

Chief Minister Fadnavis, who was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, said that 92 per cent farmers that is, nearly 90 lakh farmers, have already received financial aid while 12 lakh farmers with KYC issues will soon get the assistance from the state government.

"The Opposition, which has skipped the customary tea meeting, should have made charges against the state government on farmers' issues after proper study," he remarked.

He said that the state government has already disbursed financial aid to Rs 10,000 flood-hit farmers in Maharashtra.

"The state government is prepared to discuss all issues flagged off by the Opposition," he added.

He also justified the short duration of the Winter session of the Maharashtra Legislature set to held from December 8-14, saying that it was finalised during the Business Advisory Committee meetings held early this week mainly on account of the Model Code of Conduct for the ongoing state local body elections.

Commenting on the Opposition's charges with regard to delays in the appointment of Leaders of the Opposition in the state Assembly and Council, CM Fadnavis said, "The State Legislative Council Chairman and Assembly Speaker will take the decision which will be acceptable to the government."

"The Opposition is directionless and they lack willingness to pursue the issues. The press conference addressed by the Opposition was filled up with frustration," he claimed.

He took a dig at the Opposition, saying that it has no faith in judiciary, Election Commission, presiding offices and all Constitutional organisations as they are busy criticising them.

He said that the state government will table 18 bills during the upcoming Winter session of the State Legislature.

He clarified that Deputy CM Ajit Pawar could not reach Nagpur for the Cabinet meeting and the customary tea meeting as he has landed from Bahrain and due to aviation issues could not reach the state.

He however, added that Deputy CM Pawar will arrive in Maharashtra on Sunday and remain present during the upcoming Winter session to be held from December 8.

Deputy CM Eknath Shinde said the state government will give due justice to the issues of Vidarbha.

He claimed that the Opposition is in a state of complete disarray, saying that they have not been able to shore up adequate strength in the state Assembly even to get the post of Leader of the Opposition.

He also said that the ruling MahaYuti alliance will get nearly 70 to 75 seats in the elections held for 264 Nagar Parishads and Nagar Panchayats.

Without directly naming Shiv Sena-UBT Chief Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy CM Shinde slammed the former Chief Minister for targeting the current state government, saying that instead of merely attacking the state government they should self-introspect.

--IANS

sj/khz