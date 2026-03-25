CM Fadnavis directs secretary-level panel to assist onion farmers

Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday directed the formation of a high-level secretary committee to address the recurring onion crisis in Maharashtra.

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The committee, comprising Additional Chief Secretaries of the Agriculture and Finance Departments and the Secretary of the Marketing Department, has been tasked with suggesting immediate relief measures for onion producers. The decision was made during a high-stakes meeting at Vidhan Bhavan, aimed at finding a permanent solution to the volatility of onion prices and production.

Emphasising the need for a sustainable shift, the Chief Minister instructed agencies to implement long-term alternatives to resolve the onion issue once and for all. "Every year, the state faces an onion crisis. While we must provide immediate assistance to farmers in the current situation, we also need to move beyond temporary fixes. The committee must review the current landscape and propose immediate measures, followed by a robust long-term implementation plan within the next two to three months," CM Fadnavis stated.

CM Fadnavis noted that traders often buy onions from farmers only to resell them to NAFED or other agencies, depriving farmers of fair profits. He called for a permanent end to this practice. A meeting will be scheduled with Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal to discuss stabilising rates, increasing exports, and addressing issues related to central regulations, he said.

“The committee will explore 'Crop Diversification' in major onion-producing districts such as Nashik, Pune, Ahilyanagar, and Solapur. This pilot project is expected to launch as early as the upcoming Kharif season, focusing on variety selection and yield management,” said the chief minister.

The CM highlighted that despite high production, a disrupted supply chain often forces the government to provide aid, which is not a sustainable model for farmers.

The Chief Minister concluded by stating that over the next two to three years, the goal is to streamline the production and supply process so that it remains consistently profitable for farmers, reducing their dependence on emergency government aid.

--IANS

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