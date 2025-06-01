CM Fadnavis chairs 2027 Nashik Kumbh Mela prep meet, assures smooth arrangements

Nashik, June 1 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visited Nashik on Sunday to chair a key preparatory meeting for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, slated to be held in 2027 and ensured that the grand event will be held smoothly.

The meeting was attended by seers from 13 prominent akharas along with representatives from various government agencies involved in planning the mega spiritual gathering.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, Fadnavis said: "A meeting was organised regarding the Kumbh Mela, in which the 13 prominent Akharas were present. Saints, sadhus, and mahants all participated. We held discussions regarding the arrangements for the event."

He said that important aspects like event scheduling, infrastructure planning, crowd management, and the issue of pollution in the Godavari River were discussed in depth.

"The dates for the important events were also fixed, and the announcements regarding the same will soon be made…How to manage the crowd of pilgrims will also be seen. Godavari pollution was also discussed," he added.

Fadnavis further noted that every effort would be made to ensure that the 2027 Kumbh Mela is organised smoothly with a focus on cleanliness, convenience, and coordination among departments.

Mahant Rajendra Das Ji Maharaj of Abha Nirvani Akhara, also known as the Nirvani Akhara, stated that the date for the Amrit Snan would be declared soon.

Raising a significant cultural point, he echoed the demand of several seers to replace the term Shahi Snan with Amrit Snan.

Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad national spokesperson, Bhakti Charan Das Maharaj, said: "The recent decision follows the precedent set during the previous Kumbh Mela held in Prayagraj, where the term 'Shahi Snan' was replaced with 'Amrit Snan' after extensive discussions among scholars and saints."

"The word 'Shahi' is believed to have Mughal-era origins, and many experts agreed it was inappropriate in a spiritual context. The new term reflects Indian spiritual values more accurately," he said.

In the meeting, the seers also pressed for land reservations specific to the Nashik Kumbh Mela, stronger enforcement against pollution of the sacred Godavari, and the creation of a dedicated Kumbh Mela authority to ensure better amenities for saints and devotees.

Addressing reporters, Nirmohi Akhara's Rajendra Das Maharaj said, "We pray to the sacred Godavari River that this Kumbh Mela becomes grand and divine. The arrangements of Amrit Snan and other requirements were discussed with the Chief Minister."

The 2027 Simhastha Kumbh Mela in Nashik is expected to witness participation from millions of pilgrims and saints, like as seen in the Prayagraj Maha Kumbh this year.

