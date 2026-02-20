CM Fadnavis announces AI-powered tool for Maharashtra Anganwadi workers

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, attending the India AI Impact Summit 2026 along with Chris Lehane (Head of Public Policy, OpenAI) and Azeez Gupta (Co-founder, Rocket Learning) on Friday, announced Shiksha Saathi, an AI-powered assistant to strengthen the professional and pedagogical capacities of Anganwadi Workers across Maharashtra.

In a post on X, CM Fadnavis wrote, “Maharashtra is the first state in India to partner with OpenAI and Rocket Learning to implement an AI-enabled tool for Anganwadi Workers at scale. Developed by Rocket Learning in collaboration with OpenAI, Shiksha Saathi is a multilingual WhatsApp-based assistant providing guidance on developmental milestones and early learning, national curriculum-aligned practices, activities rooted in Aadharshila standards and everyday strategies to foster positive learning environments.”

He further stated, “This initiative will support lakhs of Anganwadi workers in the state with real-time, accessible guidance — strengthening foundational learning outcomes for young children across Maharashtra. The Government of Maharashtra is committed to leveraging technology to enhance service delivery, empower frontline workers, and advance Early Childhood Education at scale.

Earlier, CM Fadnavis said that the Government of Maharashtra is striving to bring holistic prosperity—including food security, climate resilience, and women's empowerment—to the agriculture sector through Artificial Intelligence (AI).

He emphasised that the use of AI should not be limited to exhibitions and discussions but must reach the masses on a large scale. He was speaking at a seminar titled 'AI in Agriculture' during the India AI Impact Summit-2026.

The Chief Minister expressed the state's readiness to collaborate with the Government of India, global research institutes, and investors to transform farmers' lives using new technology. He noted that global agriculture faces challenges such as food insecurity, erratic weather, depleting water levels, degrading soil quality, supply chain disruptions, and global market volatility. In such a scenario, AI can play a pivotal role.

CM Fadnavis said that to ensure technology reaches millions, Maharashtra has adopted the Maha-Agri AI Policy. It has some special features like an open and collaborative framework, a multi-lingual mobile platform providing personalised advisory, real-time updates on market trends, climate warnings and guidance on various government schemes.

He noted that the overwhelming response from farmers proves they are ready for AI. “The state aims to develop AI-based testing, integration, and crop sensing while consolidating all agricultural data for the welfare of farmers,” the Chief Minister added.

