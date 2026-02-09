CM Dhami sets October deadline for Kumbh Mela 2027 readiness in Haridwar

Dehradun, Feb 9 (IANS) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has set a firm deadline for completing all preparations for the Kumbh Mela 2027 in Haridwar, emphasising that every aspect must be finalised by October to ensure a grand and seamless event.

Read More

In a high-level review meeting held at the “Veer Chandra Singh Garhwali Auditorium” in the Secretariat on Monday, the Chief Minister issued strict instructions to officials directing them to finish all construction works related to the Mela within the given timeline while maintaining the highest standards of quality.

He made it clear that no file or project concerning the Kumbh Mela should remain pending at any government level and warned that accountability would be enforced for any delays.

Dhami stressed that the state government's top priority is to organise a magnificent, successful and devotee-friendly Kumbh Mela reflecting the rich cultural and spiritual heritage of Uttarakhand.

He directed the Secretary of the Public Works Department to appoint dedicated technical officers for the event within the next 24 hours. All bridges in the Mela area must undergo thorough audits, while ghats, including the iconic Har Ki Pauri, should be beautified, reconstructed and equipped with proper bathing facilities for millions of pilgrims.

A comprehensive action plan for sanitation was called for, with adequate toilets and drinking water available at key locations. Security arrangements will include sufficient deployment of forces, water police drones, CCTV cameras and other advanced equipment. Separate detailed strategies will address law and order, parking and crowd management to handle the massive influx of devotees safely.

The Chief Minister instructed the timely allocation of land to various akhadas, religious sects and monasteries with the Mela officer personally overseeing the process. Coordination with saints, organisations, committees, and local communities will incorporate their suggestions to make preparations inclusive. A large-scale anti-encroachment drive will clear pathways, ensuring smooth movement during the event.

He emphasised the swift resolution of forest-related permissions and better coordination with neighbouring states. All development works should be visible on the ground, not just on paper. Arrangements for accommodation, tent cities, temporary hospitals, ambulances and mobile medical teams must be completed promptly.

Dhami described the Kumbh Mela as a profound religious and cultural gathering for millions of devotees and affirmed that it is everyone's responsibility to ensure participants leave with positive, memorable experiences.

--IANS

sktr/uk