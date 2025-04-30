CM Dhami expresses resolve to make Uttarakhand a defence production hub

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], April 30 (ANI): Expressing his resolve to establish Uttarakhand as a defence production hub, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the state government has been working towards making the state a leader in drone and defence manufacturing.

Chief Minister Dhami attended the "Surya Drone Tech 2025" program organised at Jaswant Ground in Dehradun Cantonment and observed the drone exhibition.

Organised by the Central Command of the Indian Army in collaboration with the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM), this two-day exhibition (29-30 April 2025) showcased the state-of-the-art drone technologies developed in the country.





These technologies were in line with the multifaceted military requirements and inspired by the "Atmanirbhar Bharat" campaign.

At the event, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "Drone technology is proving to be a boon for disaster relief operations in a geographically sensitive state like Uttarakhand. Therefore, our government is trying to make our youth not only drone experts but also develop technology-based solutions for civilian use."

The Chief Minister said that defence production and tech innovation have received special priority in our new industrial policies. Surya Drone Tech 2025 is a confluence of science, technology, and talent.

He said that such events not only provide a unique platform to showcase modern technological achievements but also inspire our youth to innovate in the field of drones and technology. He added that it was also a concrete step towards establishing Uttarakhand as a drone manufacturing hub.





The Chief Minister said that the diversity in drone technology is living proof of India's self-reliant technological capabilities. It is a matter of pride to see that India is now not only becoming self-reliant in the defence sector, but is also playing a leading role in technological innovation.

"Drone technology is bringing revolutionary changes in every field, from security to education, disaster management, and agriculture," he said.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that drone technology and military sector innovation are continuously encouraged in India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

"Understanding the importance of innovation in the military sector, the state government is also working committedly to promote defence production in Uttarakhand," said CM Dhami.

All the members of Central Command and Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers, drone experts, startups, MSMES, NCC cadets and school students were present in this program of 'Surya Drone Tech-2025'. (ANI)

