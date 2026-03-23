CM Dhami expresses gratitude to PM Modi, says his message reflects affection & special connection with Uttarakhand

Dehradun, March 23 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, extended his greetings and best wishes to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for the continued development, good governance and welfare initiatives being undertaken in the hill state.

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The Prime Minister conveyed his message through a letter, appreciating the efforts of the Uttarakhand government and expressing confidence in the progress of the hill state under Dhami's leadership.

The message highlighted the immense potential and inherent strength of the state, often referred to as 'Devbhoomi', and acknowledged the role of the people in supporting the state government's development agenda.

Responding to the Prime Minister Modi's message, Chief Minister Dhami expressed heartfelt gratitude and shared his response on the social media platform X.

In his social media post, Dhami thanked PM Modi for his affectionate words and encouragement towards the development and welfare of the state.

He said that the Prime Minister's message reflects his deep affection and special connection with Uttarakhand and recognises the state's vast possibilities for growth.

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister added that the journey of the past four years in the hill state has been driven by the trust and cooperation of the people.

He emphasised that the state government has been working with the core principles of public service, transparency and inclusive development to ensure progress across sectors.

He also said that under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Modi, the state government has continued to move forward with determination to strengthen infrastructure, improve governance and promote balanced development in both urban and rural areas.

Dhami also reiterated the state government's commitment to contributing to the national vision of building a "Developed India" by 2047.

He said Uttarakhand is steadily setting new benchmarks of progress and development as it moves ahead on the path of growth.

"Under your able leadership and guidance, this four-year journey has been the result of the trust, cooperation and collective resolve of the people of the state," Chief Minister Dhami wrote in his message.

The Chief Minister added that with the continued support, trust and blessings of Prime Minister Modi, the efforts to take 'Devbhoomi' Uttarakhand to new heights of development would continue with renewed dedication.

The exchange of messages between Prime Minister Modi and the Chief Minister Dhami comes as the Uttarakhand government recently expanded its state Cabinet and highlighted development initiatives undertaken in recent years, with a focus on infrastructure, tourism, welfare schemes and administrative reforms aimed at accelerating the state's growth trajectory.

--IANS

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