CM Conrad Sangma announces inquiry into Meghalaya coal mine explosion

Shillong, Feb 5 (IANS) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Thursday expressed deep sorrow over the tragic coal mine explosion in East Jaintia Hills district that claimed at least 16 lives and announced a comprehensive inquiry into the incident to fix responsibility.

In a statement posted on social media platform X, Sangma conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families and said the state government stands firmly with those affected by the tragedy.

“Profoundly saddened by the tragic coal mine incident in East Jaintia Hills. My deepest sympathies are with the families who have lost their loved ones in this unfortunate tragedy,” the Chief Minister said.

Sangma said the Meghalaya government has ordered a thorough inquiry into the incident and made it clear that accountability would be enforced.

“The Government of Meghalaya has ordered a comprehensive inquiry into the incident. Accountability will be fixed, and those responsible will face strict legal action,” he said.

Stressing that there would be no leniency in matters involving public safety, the Chief Minister asserted that the state would not compromise when it comes to the protection of human lives.

He said the administration would ensure that all necessary legal and administrative steps are taken based on the findings of the inquiry.

“In this moment of sorrow, the State stands in solidarity with all those affected,” Sangma added.

In one of the deadliest mining accidents in recent years, the bodies of at least 16 labourers have been recovered following a massive explosion at a suspected illegal coal mine in the Thangsku area of Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district, police officials said on Thursday.

Confirming the toll, East Jaintia Hills Superintendent of Police Vikash Kumar said rescue teams have so far retrieved 16 bodies from the accident site.

“Sixteen bodies have been recovered so far,” Kumar told IANS, adding that the search and rescue operation is still under way.

The Chief Minister’s statement comes amid growing concern over illegal coal mining in East Jaintia Hills district, where banned mining practices have repeatedly resulted in fatal accidents.

Despite court-mandated restrictions and enforcement measures, illegal mining activities are believed to persist in remote areas.

Meanwhile, rescue and recovery operations are underway at the accident site with the assistance of disaster response teams, while district authorities have intensified monitoring in the area.

Officials said further details would emerge as investigations progress.

--IANS

tdr/pgh