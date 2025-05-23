CM Bhupendra Patel to attend NITI Aayog's Governing Council meeting in Delhi

Gandhinagar, May 23 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will be in New Delhi on Saturday to attend the 10th meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog, the central policy think tank headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The meeting, to be chaired by the Prime Minister, will bring together Chief Ministers of all states, Lieutenant Governors of Union Territories, and several Union Ministers.

The Governing Council serves as NITI Aayog's top decision-making body and focuses on key issues related to national development, cooperative federalism, and sectoral policies involving both central and state governments.

During the two-day visit, beginning Saturday, CM Patel will participate in a Chief Ministers' conclave, being held in the wake of Operation Sindoor.

Sources indicate that following the meeting, Chief Minister Patel is likely to hold discussions regarding Prime Minister Modi's upcoming visit to Gujarat on May 26 and 27, which is expected to include key public events and project inaugurations in the state.

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi is expected to arrive at the Naliya Airbase in Kutch, where he will interact with soldiers stationed at the forward base near the Indo-Pak border.

PM Modi is also likely to offer prayers at the revered Mata Ashapura temple before addressing a large public gathering in Bhuj.

As part of his focus on infrastructure and indigenous manufacturing, Prime Minister Modi is also expected to visit Dahod, where he will inaugurate a 9,000-horsepower engine manufactured at the Indian Railways' diesel locomotive plant.

Additionally, the Prime Minister is set to launch several development projects across Gujarat via video conferencing during the two-day tour.

--IANS

janvi/svn