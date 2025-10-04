CM Bhupendra Patel releases 'Gujarat Diwali Special Issue' of Vikram Samvat 2081

New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, on Saturday, unveiled the 'Gujarat Deepotsav Ank – Vikram Samvat 2081' in Gandhinagar, continuing a longstanding tradition of celebrating literature, culture and heritage through the state's annual Deepotsav publication.

The annual special issue, published by the state's Information Department, seeks to showcase Gujarat's literary richness, artistic expression, cultural legacy and historical depth.

The 2081 edition presents an expansive collection of writings and illustrations by some of Gujarat's most acclaimed authors and artists, blending creativity with cultural reflection.

The release ceremony was attended by senior officials, including Chief Minister's Additional Chief Secretary M.K. Das, Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister and Secretary of Information and Broadcasting Department Avantika Singh, Director of Information K.L. Bachani, Additional Director Arvindbhai Patel, and other senior dignitaries.

This year's Deepotsav Ank brings together a wide spectrum of literary forms to engage readers with thought, humour, and emotion.

The collection includes 27 scholarly articles, 31 novels, 17 satirical and humorous pieces, 11 plays, and 97 poems.

Complementing the written works are 51 colourful paintings and illustrations that vividly capture themes of nature, folk life, and human emotions, adding a visual depth to the publication.

Speaking on the occasion, officials emphasised that the issue is not merely a festival souvenir but a cultural offering that mirrors Gujarat's creative energy and intellectual vibrancy.

With contributions from renowned literary figures, the 'Deepotsav Ank' is designed to provide readers with both entertainment and reflection, while preserving and promoting the state's artistic heritage.

Over the years, the Gujarat 'Deepotsav Ank' has established itself as a unique cultural initiative that bridges the festive spirit of Diwali with the timeless values of literature and art.

The 2081 edition continues this tradition, celebrating the festival of lights not only with illumination but also with the radiance of words, ideas and images.

--IANS

sas/khz