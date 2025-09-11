CM Bhupendra Patel flags off 28 new mobile forensic vans in Gujarat

Gandhinagar, Sep 11 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel flagged off 28 newly allocated state-of-the-art mobile forensic vans from Gandhinagar, in the presence of State Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi.

With this addition, the number of mobile forensic vans in the state has risen from 47 to 75, significantly strengthening Gujarat's forensic capabilities.

The vans are expected to play a crucial role in ensuring scientific, on-the-spot primary investigations and evidence collection at crime and accident sites.

With the recent implementation of new criminal laws under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership - where forensic investigation is mandatory for offences punishable with more than seven years of imprisonment - the demand for advanced forensic tools has grown sharply.

Equipped with cutting-edge technology such as DNA testing facilities, NDPS case analysis, fire and explosion investigation tools, and other specialised forensic equipment, these mobile labs will allow for faster, more effective, and evidence-based investigations.

Minister Sanghavi said the vans will directly contribute to enhancing law and order by making Gujarat's policing more scientific and efficient. The 28 vans, funded jointly by the Central and state governments, have been designed with inputs from district forensic experts to ensure they meet local investigative needs.

Officials said the initiative will not only expedite forensic services but also boost conviction rates by ensuring accurate, reliable evidence collection.

Mobile forensic vans are essentially laboratories on wheels, designed to bring scientific investigation directly to the site of a crime, accident, or disaster.

These vans are equipped with advanced tools for DNA testing, fingerprint analysis, drug detection, fire and explosion assessment, and even digital forensics, allowing investigators to collect, preserve, and analyse evidence on the spot.

By eliminating delays caused by transporting samples to distant labs, mobile forensic vans ensure faster, more accurate, and tamper-proof investigations.

They are particularly useful in serious criminal cases, where India's new criminal laws now mandate forensic involvement for offences carrying more than seven years of punishment. Beyond crime scenes, the vans also assist in natural and man-made disasters by providing immediate scientific support.

--IANS

janvi/svn