CM Bhajan Lal Sharma launches 'Developed Village-Ward Campaign' on Rajasthan Diwas

Jaipur, March 19 (IANS) On the occasion of Rajasthan Day, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma formally launched the ‘Chief Minister’s Developed Village–Ward Campaign’, a major initiative aimed at transforming development into a mass movement.

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Speaking during the launch, while unveiling the campaign’s website and video, the Chief Minister said the initiative marks the beginning of a comprehensive movement towards building a Developed Rajasthan.

Under the campaign, a development roadmap aligned with local aspirations will be prepared for all Gram Panchayats and urban wards across the state. He called for active public participation to ensure inclusive and holistic development, improving the quality of life for every citizen.

CM Sharma emphasised that the master plan should incorporate not only infrastructure development but also local resources, traditional skills, and employment potential. This, he noted, would help maintain demographic balance in villages and reduce migration to urban areas.

He directed officials to identify and document each village’s agricultural practices, flora, mineral resources, traditional arts, and industries. In agriculture-focused regions, special emphasis will be placed on establishing processing units, mandis, and value-addition facilities to enhance income and generate local employment.

Highlighting recent achievements, the Chief Minister stated that over 1.25 lakh youths have been provided government jobs, around 16 lakh women have become Lakhpati Didis, and financial support to farmers has been increased. As a result, Rajasthan’s per capita income has crossed Rs 2 lakh for the first time.

The Chief Minister directed that comprehensive socio-economic profiles be prepared for each village, covering key sectors such as education, healthcare, roads, electricity, water supply, and employment.

District Collectors have been instructed to engage directly with farmers, youth, and women to gather suggestions. He also encouraged the formation of local groups on the lines of Rajeevika and cooperative societies, along with youth teams to support Panchayat-level planning and development activities.

Referring to the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister noted that Rajasthan has already released its Vision Document for Viksit Rajasthan 2047. This campaign builds upon earlier budget announcements regarding master plans for rural and urban development, aiming to create a structured roadmap reflecting local needs and aspirations.

The Chief Minister recalled that ‘Brihad Rajasthan’ was established on March 30, 1949, by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The state government has since resolved to celebrate Rajasthan Day annually on Chaitra Shukla Pratipada, marking the Hindu New Year.

Extending greetings on Rajasthan Day, Chaitra Navratri, and the New Year, he expressed satisfaction at the widespread celebrations across the state.

Chief Secretary V. Srinivas described the campaign as a significant step towards achieving the vision of Developed Rajasthan 2047.

He stated that rural implementation will be led by the Panchayati Raj Department, urban implementation will be handled by the Local Self-Government Department, and master plans will include short-term (2030), medium-term (2035), and long-term (2047) goals.

Under the campaign, the first Gram Sabhas and Ward Sabhas will be held on March 20 across all Panchayats and urban wards. These meetings will introduce the campaign’s objectives to the public.

Subsequent consultations will be conducted in phases, with local teams gathering data and stakeholder inputs. Final proposals for master plans will then be presented in these assemblies for discussion and refinement.

--IANS

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