Close relative arrested for sexual assault of child thrown into river by Kerala mother

Kochi, May 22 (IANS) The Kerala police have arrested a close male relative of a three-year-old girl who was thrown into the Chalakudy river by her mother earlier this week. The arrest follows a post-mortem report that confirmed the child had been sexually assaulted shortly before her death.

The incident came to light on Monday night when Sandhya, the child’s mother, returned home without her daughter, Kalyani, who was at the local Anganwadi around 3.30 p.m.

Her mother, Ally, questioned her about the child’s whereabouts, to which Sandhya initially responded vaguely, saying, “Kalyani has gone.”

Later, she claimed the child had gone missing from a bus.

Police launched an immediate search operation. CCTV footage from the area revealed Sandhya near the Chalakudy river, raising suspicions.

Upon further interrogation, she confessed to throwing her daughter into the river. The child’s body was recovered by local residents around 3.30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Sandhya was arrested and placed in judicial custody. She has been charged with murder.

However, the case took a darker turn when the post-mortem report, received on Wednesday, revealed signs of sexual assault on the child.

Investigators then detained three close male relatives for questioning. After hours of interrogation, one of them confessed to the crime.

According to police, the assault occurred just a day before the child was killed. It is now believed that Sandhya may have discovered the abuse and, overwhelmed by trauma and emotional distress, committed the act of filicide. However, the exact motive is still under investigation.

Family tensions have also come to light. Sandhya’s husband, Subhash, told police that she often acted independently and did not heed his advice. These domestic issues may have contributed to her mental state at the time of the incident.

Authorities have assured that the investigation will be thorough and that all those responsible will be held accountable.

