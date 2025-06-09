Clear focus on good governance and transformation: PM Modi on 11 years of 'seva'

New Delhi, June 9 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India has witnessed rapid transformations across diverse sectors in the last 11 years, and the NDA government, guided by the principle of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’, has delivered pathbreaking changes with speed, scale and sensitivity.

Marking the 11 years of the NDA government at the Centre, PM Modi on Monday took to social media to highlight the efforts made across key sectors. India has undergone a decade of remarkable transformation, driven by the principles of Seva, Sushasan, and Garib Kalyan, he said.

PM Modi said there has been a clear focus on good governance and transformation.

“Powered by the blessings and collective participation of 140 crore Indians, India has witnessed rapid transformations across diverse sectors. Guided by the principle of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’, the NDA Government has delivered pathbreaking changes with speed, scale and sensitivity,” PM Modi wrote on his X post.

He said that from economic growth to social upliftment, the government’s focus has been on people-centric, inclusive and all-around progress. India today is not just the fastest-growing major economy, but also a key global voice on pressing issues like climate action and digital innovation.

“We are proud of our collective success but at the same time, we look ahead with hope, confidence and a renewed resolve to build a Viksit Bharat!” said the Prime Minister.

PM Modi shared links about India’s Vikas Yatra, showcased through interesting videos, infographics, and articles on the NaMo App, and urged people to explore these.

He said the last 11 years have brought many positive changes and boosted ‘Ease of Living.’

“The NaMo App takes you through this transformative journey in an innovative manner, through interactive games, quizzes, surveys and other such formats that inform, engage and inspire. Do have a look…,” PM Modi shared and urged people to participate.

The Centre has released an e-book, “Viksit Bharat ka Amrit Kaal: Seva, Sushasan, Garib Kalyan ke 11 Saal”, on its achievements across all the sectors over the past 11 years under the leadership of PM Modi.

“The year 2025 marks 11 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. These 11 years have been dedicated to bring about development which is inclusive, progressive, and sustainable. The government under Prime Minister Modi has been steadfast in its commitment of creating equity and opportunity for all citizens. PM Modi has brought the politics of development - Vikasvaad - into the mainstream, making it the focal point around which political discourse and policy action now revolves," said its introduction

Divided into 14 chapters, the book covers issues ranging from schemes for the poor and marginalised, farmer welfare, economy, healthcare, women/youth empowerment, infrastructure development, tech revolution, ease-of-living for middle class, the progress made in northeast, national security and foreign policy, environment and sustainability initiatives, and preservation and propagation of the country's rich culture and heritage

“Since assuming office in 2014, PM Modi has remained firm in his resolve of keeping ‘India First’ in every policy formulation and action. This resolve is evident in government’s handling of both external and internal security, economic management, empowerment schemes for marginalised groups, efforts at cultural conservation and so on,” it said.

