Clean Yamuna: Experts discuss tapping untreated sewage from Delhi’s Jahangirpuri drain

New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) The 67th Executive Committee (EC) meeting of the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) on Monday discussed rejuvenation of the Yamuna in Delhi through tapping of untreated sewage from the Jahangirpuri drain, an official said.

The experts also considered safe and efficient conveyance of treated sewage to the river and educational public outreach to school children, the official said.

The meeting, chaired by Director General Rajeev Kumar Mital, approved the conveyance of treated sewage from Coronation Pillar STP to the Yamuna, the official said in a statement.

The proposal aims to ensure the safe and efficient conveyance of treated sewage from the Coronation Pillar STP to the Yamuna, thereby improving the river’s water quality and supporting the ongoing efforts of the Yamuna Action Plan, said the statement.

The project includes key components such as tapping of untreated sewage from the Jahangirpuri drain, construction of new pumping stations, laying of rising mains and RCC channels, creation of truss bridges for drain crossings, and conveyance infrastructure for treated effluent, it said.

Cleaning the polluted Yamuna is a key election promise of the BJP government in Delhi – an issue that was even highlighted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi while campaigning for the Assembly election in February.

The river, Delhi’s lifeline, flows for 22 km through the urban areas of Delhi, from the Wazirabad Barrage to the Okhla Barrage. The total length of the river within the National Capital Territory of Delhi is about 52 km from its entry at Palla to its exit at Jaitpur.

Last month, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched 18 projects worth Rs 1,816 crore, including projects for sewage treatment to prevent pollution.

HM Shah announced that PM Modi has given top priority to cleaning the Yamuna, and within seven months of the BJP coming to power in Delhi plan to clean the Yamuna from Yamunotri to Prayagraj has been prepared.

Slamming the previous AAP government for not fighting pollution in the river, HM Shah said, “The AAP government in Delhi did nothing to clean the river. Their CM announced that he would clean the river and take a dip in it. He did not keep his promise.”

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta hit out at the previous Delhi government of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for not making the most of the assistance of Rs 2,000 crore offered by the Centre for cleaning the Yamuna.

She slammed the failure of the previous government to utilise the funds offered for the purpose by PM Modi and HM Shah.

The EC approved the ‘Youth for Ganga, Youth for Yamuna’ initiative amounting to Rs 39.37 lakh, aiming to sensitise over 2.5 lakh youth across at least 200 schools in Delhi-NCR, fostering awareness and responsibility towards river conservation.

The programme envisions the formation of River Youth Clubs, encourages positive behavioural changes among youth regarding water usage, and enhances Namami Gange outreach.

