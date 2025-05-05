Clean India, clean Delhi: NDMC’s Kuljeet Chahal launches Swachhata drive at Hanuman temple

New Delhi, May 5 (IANS) In a powerful show of civic commitment, NDMC Vice Chairman Kuljeet Chahal launched the ‘Clean NDMC’ campaign at the historic Hanuman Temple, Connaught Place on Monday, as part of the larger Swachh Bharat Mission inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Leading from the front, Chahal participated in the cleanliness drive by sweeping the temple premises alongside sanitation workers and using a robotic cleaning machine to sanitise the area.

The event marked the beginning of a month-long sanitation campaign in the New Delhi Municipal Council area, with more than 9,000 NDMC employees taking part. The goal is to comprehensively clean and beautify the NDMC zone, including major religious and public landmarks.

Speaking at the launch, Chahal emphasised the collective responsibility of citizens and workers alike. “There is only one vision, one mission: To carry forward Clean India and Clean Delhi. With this commitment, the Swachhata Abhiyan has been launched today,” he said.

He further added, “NDMC has around 9,750 employees, and we all believe that everyone must contribute through 'shramdaan (voluntary service)' and play their part in cleanliness. Everyone should feel responsible.”

Chahal highlighted that the campaign is not just a municipal initiative but a mass movement inspired by the vision of a cleaner, more responsible India.

He praised the dedication of the sanitation workforce, many of whom worked tirelessly even during holidays to kick off the drive.

The Clean NDMC drive is expected to cover public spaces, markets, parks, and other key locations over the next month, involving community volunteers and civic officials alike.

In addition to his remarks on civic responsibility, Chahal also addressed national security concerns in light of the recent terror attack in Pahalgam. He issued a strong warning to those responsible and supportive of terrorism.

“The honourable Narendra Modi government always gives a strong response. Pakistan will have to pay the price for the mistake it has made. A major step will be taken, one that the country and the world will witness. And those who are terrorists or support terrorism will receive such an answer that even their future generations will remember it,” he asserted.

--IANS

rs/rad