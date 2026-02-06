Class 7 monitor attacked by three students in Ahmedabad school

Ahmedabad, Feb 6 (IANS) A government-run Seventh Day Adventist School in Ahmedabad has once again come under scrutiny after a Class 7 student was allegedly assaulted by three of his classmates inside the premises.

Police have registered a complaint in the matter, while the Ahmedabad city District Education Officer (DEO) Rohit Chaudhary has ordered a departmental inquiry and issued notices to the school management over alleged negligence in ensuring student safety.

According to the police complaint, the victim is a Class 7 student who was serving as the monitor.

The incident reportedly stemmed from a dispute after school hours when the monitor asked three students to stand in a line while exiting the campus.

The instruction allegedly angered the trio, who are said to have threatened him near the cycle parking area before leaving the school.

The next day, during recess, the three students allegedly followed the monitor towards the washroom area.

The complaint stated that they caught hold of his collar, assaulted him and tore the buttons of his shirt.

One of the students is alleged to have threatened him with a sharp object, warning him of serious consequences if he continued to insist on discipline.

The student later informed his family, following which a complaint was lodged at the local police station.

Police officials said statements of the victim and witnesses were being recorded, and the role of the accused students was being examined.

Following the incident, a team from the DEO’s office visited the school to assess the situation.

Chaudhary issued notices to the school principal and the administrative head, seeking an explanation and asking why disciplinary action should not be initiated against them for lapses related to student safety.

The DEO’s office also said statements of the accused students would be formally recorded as part of the inquiry.

The incident has revived concerns over safety at the school, which has been linked to serious cases in the past.

In August last year, the school drew widespread attention after a student was fatally stabbed following a dispute on campus.

That case reached the Gujarat High Court, with allegations of serious lapses by school staff in preventing the incident and in providing timely medical assistance.

Officials said the present case would be examined in the context of earlier incidents, with a focus on campus safety measures and administrative accountability.

Further action will be decided after the completion of the police and departmental inquiries.

