Class 11 student stabbed to death in Kota, social media rivalry suspected

Jaipur, March 11 (IANS) A student of Class 11, Shubham, was brutally stabbed to death by some miscreants in the Udhyog Nagar Police Station area in Kota, Rajasthan, officials said on Wednesday.

Police officials suspect that a rivalry linked to social media may have triggered the murder.

According to reports, Shubham was returning home from a wedding ceremony with friends late on Tuesday night. After reaching Kota from Gadepan, the group dispersed and headed toward their respective homes.

While Shubham was alone in the area under the jurisdiction of Udhyog Nagar Police Station, unidentified miscreants who were allegedly hiding in nearby bushes ambushed him. The attackers reportedly stabbed him multiple times in the chest and waist.

Severely injured and bleeding profusely, Shubham was rushed to a private hospital in Vigyan Nagar. However, doctors said he succumbed to his injuries on the way due to excessive blood loss.

Statements from Shubham’s friends and family have given investigators a new lead. His friend Hazrat Ali told police that Shubham was very active on social media and had a large following. According to him, some local youths were reportedly jealous of his popularity, which may have led to hostility against him.

Family members said Shubham had no known personal disputes with anyone, strengthening the suspicion that the attack could be linked to rivalry stemming from social media popularity.

After receiving information about the incident, Jitendra Singh Shekhawat, the station house officer of Udhyog Nagar police station, reached the spot with a police team and began an investigation.

Police officials said preliminary findings point toward a personal feud. One of the attackers has reportedly been identified based on statements from Shubham’s friends.

Authorities are now investigating the social media angle and searching for other suspects involved in the crime.

