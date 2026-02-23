Class 10th student stabbed by two minors at pool club in Bhopal

Bhopal, Feb 23 (IANS) A video of a disturbing incident surfaced on social media on Monday showing a boy being brutally attacked with a large knife and dagger by two other boys at a pool club located in Teela Jamalpura area in Madhya Pradesh’s capital Bhopal. However, shockingly after being detained by the police in connection with the incident, the two minors were served notices and released.

In the viral video, the two boys could clearly be seen entering the pool cub and repeatedly stabbing the boy who was already present there. Together they stabbed the Class 10th student over a dozen times in less than 30 seconds.

According to police, the horrific incident had occurred on February 15.

However, after the brutal attack, what came as more shocking was the fact that the accused themselves allegedly circulated the CCTV footage on social media, police said.

Police said that the victim, who is admitted to a hospital in Bhopal and both the accused boys are known to each other and all three are minors.

The viral video shows the two minors entering the pool club and within moments, they corner the victim and unleash a rapid assault using a knife and a dagger. The attackers then flee the scene as swiftly as they had arrived.

Police investigation revealed that the victim, who is a Class 10 student, was attacked by the two minor boys over some old dispute, when he had gone to watch a pool game on the first floor near Ganesh Chowk in Teela Jamalpura on February 15.

Sub-Inspector of Gautam Nagar Police Station, Mahipal Singh Bhadoria, said that while the victim was sitting there, the two accused arrived, abused him and allegedly threatened him, saying he was acting overly dominant in the pool game.

He further said that when the victim objected to being abused, the two boys allegedly assaulted him with fists and then attacked him with sharp-edged weapons.

According to police, the victim suffered over a dozen cuts on his body, and also sustained serious injuries to his shoulder and back. “The victim is undergoing treatment in hospital and his health condition is improving,” Bhadoria added.

The viral video has also raised serious questions about law enforcement response in the city and action taken in the case. After being detained, the two minors were served notices and they were released.

Police, however, said that the case was initially registered under Sections related to assault, and more serious charges will be added once the medical report confirms the extent of injuries.

