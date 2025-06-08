Class 10 student electrocuted by illegal fence in Kerala's Nilambur, protests erupt

Thiruvananthapuram, June 8 (IANS) Tension flared in Nilambur in Kerala's Malappuram district after a Class 10 student was electrocuted by a live wire from an illegal electric fence set up to trap wild boars

The incident happened on Saturday night. It is to be noted that Nilambur is going for a by-election on June 19. The tragic incident triggered widespread protests by opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) activists, who blocked roads and clashed with the police.

The deceased, Ananthu alias Jithu (15), a resident of the Vazhikadavu area near Nilambur, had gone with three friends to a stream after a game of football when he came into contact with the electrified fence.

The fence, reportedly installed by a private landowner, was intended to deter wild boars but was illegally connected to the power supply.

According to eyewitnesses, all four boys were electrocuted, but one of them managed to escape and alert nearby residents.

Locals rushed to the scene, disconnected the power supply, and rushed the injured to the hospital. Jithu was declared brought dead, while two others -- identified as Yadhu Krishnan and Sachu -- sustained injuries. Sachu’s condition is said to be critical.

Outraged by the incident, UDF activists staged a road blockade in Nilambur, leading to a brief scuffle with the police. Protesters also obstructed a police vehicle and raised slogans demanding justice.

The demonstration later moved to the local police station, where agitators sought the immediate arrest of those responsible and action against the electricity board.

“This is not an isolated incident. There are illegal electric traps all over the area. People had raised complaints earlier, but no serious action was taken,” said local residents. Political leaders were quick to respond.

UDF candidate Aryadan Shoukath squarely blamed the state government and the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) for negligence. “The KSEB has shown shocking indifference to public safety and has tacitly allowed such deadly traps. If stringent action is not taken, we will intensify our protests,” he warned.

LDF candidate and CPI(M) leader M. Swaraj called the incident “deeply unfortunate” and demanded a thorough investigation to ensure accountability.

The police have registered a case and initiated an inquiry into the source of the electric connection and the individual responsible for installing the trap. The district administration has assured that stringent action will be taken against those found guilty.

--IANS

aal/dpb